Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Gold Clermont interesting on first start for Murphy

Last season was one to remember for Olly Murphy whose total of 141 British jumps winners was comfortably his highest total for a campaign and bettered only by Dan Skelton. Those winners came at an impressive strike rate of 24.7% and Murphy has continued the good work this term, sending out 60 winners - prior to racing on Friday - at a strike rate of 24.5%. Murphy's yard is one of the most powerful in Britain so it's unsurprising that Gold Clermont has Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag on her first start for the stable in the three-and-a-quarter-mile handicap chase (13:17) at Uttoxeter. She failed to win and was largely disappointing for Andy Irvine last season, but she has been given a wind operation since last seen and makes her return from a potentially lenient mark. She is now 2 lb lower than when an eight-length winner at Fontwell a couple of seasons ago and comes out 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Pauling record suggests Meetmebythesea should give good account

Ben Pauling has done notably well with his chasing debutants this season and unleashes an exciting prospect in the novices' handicap chase (14:00) at Wetherby in the shape of Meetmebythesea. Pauling has given 15 horses their chasing debut this season and seven have won at the first attempt, including the promising Diva Luna who landed a listed race at Bangor on Wednesday. That remarkable 47% strike rate bodes well for the prospects of Meetmebythesea who won his first three starts over hurdles last season and signed off with arguably his best effort yet, despite losing his unbeaten record, at Sandown in March. Meetmebythesea was making his handicap debut at Sandown in the prestigious EBF Final, a notable stepping stone for prospective chasers, and he acquitted himself well in third, finishing behind a couple of more patiently-ridden rivals in a race run at a strong gallop. Timeform's reporter noted "he doesn't have a great pedigree, but he very much looks the part and is an interesting prospect for novice chases", and he can enhance his trainer's superb record with chasing debutants.

Supremely West should thrive on more testing ground

Conditions are sure to be really testing at Cheltenham on Saturday but that won't inconvenience Supremely West who goes well when the mud is flying. Supremely West encountered ground deemed heavy by Timeform on three occasions in the 2023/24 season and finished runner-up each time, posting a notably useful effort in a valuable event at Uttoxeter where he chased home the progressive Gwennie May Boy who went on to win the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock last season. Supremely West was also successful at Haydock last season, winning a three-mile handicap hurdle by six lengths on heavy ground. He failed to make a telling impact on his final couple of starts for Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole last term but shaped with plenty of promise when third at Cheltenham last month on his seasonal reappearance and first start for Dan Skelton. Ridden with patience, Supremely West made good headway early in the straight and picked off plenty of rival to run on into third, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He's entitled to be sharper with that outing under his belt and will encounter much more testing ground over the same course and distance on Saturday, so he looks to have plenty in his favour in the three-mile handicap hurdle (14:55).