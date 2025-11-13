Paddy Power Gold Cup: Timeform ratings and verdict

Here are Timeform's ratings and verdict for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.
Timeform's Analyst Verdict and 1-2-3
JAGWAR was one of the most progressive horses in training over fences last term, winning 4 of his 5 starts, culminating in success in the Plate at the Festival. Looking every inch a graded performer in the making, he's fancied to defy the assessor again and bag another big prize. Vincenzo signed off last season with a fine second at Newbury and is feared for the red-hot Sam Thomas stable. Panic Attack, Thecompanysergeant and last year's winner Il Ridoto are also considered.
- Jagwar
- Vincenzo
- Panic Attack
Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings
158p Jagwar
157+ Panic Attack
156 Thecompanysergeant
156 Vincenzo
156 Il Ridoto
155 Issar d'Airy
155 Hunter Legend
154 Coming Up Easy
154 Riskintheground
154 Hoe Joly Smoke
153+ Bad
153 Theatre Native
153 Es Perfecto
153 The Other Mozzie
152 Conyers Hill
Timeform pace info
Pace Forecast: Strong
Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually the ones to be with but the forecast pace is a very strong one and will probably harm the chances of PANIC ATTACK while doing the trick for JAGWAR.
Individual Price Hint: HOE JOLY SMOKE hit an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.
Key video form
Jagwar - Won, Trustatrader Plate, Cheltenham, March 2025
Vincenzo - Second, Greatwood Gold Cup, Newbury, March 2025
Panic Attack - Won, 2½m handicap chase, Windsor, January 2025
Il Ridoto - Won, Paddy Power Gold Cup, Cheltenham, November 2024
Coming Up Easy - Won, 2m5f listed handicap chase, Killarney, August 2025
Best winning performances in the Paddy Power Gold Cup this century
- 167 Al Ferof (2012)
- 166 Cyfor Malta (2002)
- 164 Stage Star (2023)
- 161 Fondmort (2003)
- 160 Great Endeavour (2011)
