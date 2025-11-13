Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Jagwar beats Thecompanysergeant
Jagwar (left) won the Trustatrader Plate at the Cheltenham Festival

Paddy Power Gold Cup: Timeform ratings and verdict

By Timeform
Horse Racing
Fri November 14, 2025 · 4h ago

Here are Timeform's ratings and verdict for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict and 1-2-3

JAGWAR was one of the most progressive horses in training over fences last term, winning 4 of his 5 starts, culminating in success in the Plate at the Festival. Looking every inch a graded performer in the making, he's fancied to defy the assessor again and bag another big prize. Vincenzo signed off last season with a fine second at Newbury and is feared for the red-hot Sam Thomas stable. Panic Attack, Thecompanysergeant and last year's winner Il Ridoto are also considered.

  1. Jagwar
  2. Vincenzo
  3. Panic Attack

Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings

158p Jagwar
157+ Panic Attack
156 Thecompanysergeant
156 Vincenzo
156 Il Ridoto
155 Issar d'Airy
155 Hunter Legend
154 Coming Up Easy
154 Riskintheground
154 Hoe Joly Smoke
153+ Bad
153 Theatre Native
153 Es Perfecto
153 The Other Mozzie
152 Conyers Hill

Paddy Power Gold Cup ratings

Timeform pace info

Paddy Power pace info

Pace Forecast: Strong

Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually the ones to be with but the forecast pace is a very strong one and will probably harm the chances of PANIC ATTACK while doing the trick for JAGWAR.

Individual Price Hint: HOE JOLY SMOKE hit an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

Key video form

Jagwar - Won, Trustatrader Plate, Cheltenham, March 2025

Vincenzo - Second, Greatwood Gold Cup, Newbury, March 2025

Panic Attack - Won, 2½m handicap chase, Windsor, January 2025

Il Ridoto - Won, Paddy Power Gold Cup, Cheltenham, November 2024

Coming Up Easy - Won, 2m5f listed handicap chase, Killarney, August 2025

Best winning performances in the Paddy Power Gold Cup this century

  • 167 Al Ferof (2012)
  • 166 Cyfor Malta (2002)
  • 164 Stage Star (2023)
  • 161 Fondmort (2003)
  • 160 Great Endeavour (2011)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING