Paddy Power Gold Cup: Timeform ratings and verdict

Here are Timeform's ratings and verdict for the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict and 1-2-3

JAGWAR was one of the most progressive horses in training over fences last term, winning 4 of his 5 starts, culminating in success in the Plate at the Festival. Looking every inch a graded performer in the making, he's fancied to defy the assessor again and bag another big prize. Vincenzo signed off last season with a fine second at Newbury and is feared for the red-hot Sam Thomas stable. Panic Attack, Thecompanysergeant and last year's winner Il Ridoto are also considered. Jagwar Vincenzo Panic Attack

Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings 158p Jagwar

157+ Panic Attack

156 Thecompanysergeant

156 Vincenzo

156 Il Ridoto

155 Issar d'Airy

155 Hunter Legend

154 Coming Up Easy

154 Riskintheground

154 Hoe Joly Smoke

153+ Bad

153 Theatre Native

153 Es Perfecto

153 The Other Mozzie

152 Conyers Hill

Timeform pace info

Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: Those that race prominently at this trip here are usually the ones to be with but the forecast pace is a very strong one and will probably harm the chances of PANIC ATTACK while doing the trick for JAGWAR. Individual Price Hint: HOE JOLY SMOKE hit an in-running low of 25% or less of his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.

Key video form Jagwar - Won, Trustatrader Plate, Cheltenham, March 2025

Vincenzo - Second, Greatwood Gold Cup, Newbury, March 2025

Panic Attack - Won, 2½m handicap chase, Windsor, January 2025

Il Ridoto - Won, Paddy Power Gold Cup, Cheltenham, November 2024

Coming Up Easy - Won, 2m5f listed handicap chase, Killarney, August 2025

Best winning performances in the Paddy Power Gold Cup this century 167 Al Ferof (2012)

166 Cyfor Malta (2002)

164 Stage Star (2023)

161 Fondmort (2003)

160 Great Endeavour (2011)