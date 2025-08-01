Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Three points of interest

Haggas pair can make Glorious start to final day of Goodwood

‘Hot Trainer’ William Haggas has already struck at Goodwood with Merchant winning Thursday’s Gordon Stakes and the stable has had winners elsewhere this week too. Haggas has an excellent record in the Glorious Stakes (13:20) which opens the final day of the meeting, winning it with Pablo Escobarr in 2020 and landing the last two editions with stable stalwarts Hamish and Al Aasy. The latter is back to defend his title, joined by stablemate Candleford, and the two senior runners in the line-up look the pair to beat, being top and second-top in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. The strong-travelling Al Aasy admittedly hasn’t always looked to relish a battle, but he was a ready winner of this contest last year once Jim Crowley found a gap on the rail. He went on to follow up in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury last summer and, for all his quirks, he has a fine record at this level and was successful for the sixth season running when making a winning reappearance in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown in April. He had the likes of Almaqam, Royal Champion and See The Fire – all very good winners since – behind him there on good to soft ground, so he won’t mind the ground easing here. Candleford was third to Hamish in this two years ago, and while we haven’t seen much of him of late, he did win a listed race at Beverley last month. He can give Al Aasy most to do who wasn’t ideally placed in the Hardwicke Stakes last time but can bounce back here.

French Duke back at scene of last year’s success

Roger Varian is another ‘Hot Trainer’ with a winner on the board at Goodwood already this week, while James Doyle has been successful in the Wathnan Racing colours too, and between them they can land the Summer Handicap (13:55) with lightly-raced four-year-old French Duke. He won at this meeting twelve months ago, settling better than he had at Royal Ascot the time before when successful in the mile and a half handicap for three-year-olds. French Duke has run only twice since then but ended 2024 with a good second at Ascot on good to soft ground, trying to concede the best part of a stone to the now smart The Reverend. French Duke didn’t make his reappearance this year until Royal Ascot where he finished eighth in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes won by Ethical Diamond having been strong in the betting. However, French Duke never got into it having found himself in a far from ideal position but kept on gradually and, if nothing else, should prove all the sharper for that run. He’d progressed with each run prior to that and remains one to be positive about, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here and trying a new trip.

Team Player to follow up for new yard

Lightly-raced three-year-old Team Player looks interesting off bottom weight in Hamilton’s handicap over a mile and five furlongs (19:00). This will be just his second start since joining Gemma Tutty, having begun his career as recently as May with Jack Channon, and he was successful on his first start for his new trainer at Chester last week. Showing improved form, Team Player earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for his narrow win at Chester, looking the type to improve again for his change of scenery. Racing off the pace, he made headway from two out and stayed on to lead on the post, beating Kokinelli by a short head. That looks solid form for the grade and Team Player, who began his career over shorter trips, looks a staying type so he seems sure to appreciate stepping up a furlong in trip here – he also holds an entry over two miles next week.