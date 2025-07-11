Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Three points of interest

Never So Brave can show his class in pattern company

Never So Brave steps up in class in the Group 2 Summer Mile (14:22) at Ascot but looks well worth his place in pattern company having shown very smart form on Timeform's figures when an emphatic winner of the Buckingham Palace Handicap at the Royal meeting. Never So Brave had shaped well and was arguably unlucky not to win on his first start for Andrew Balding (previously with Sir Michael Stoute) when denied by only a nose at Chester, and he built on that at Royal Ascot where he produced a performance of quality rarely seen in handicaps. Indeed, Never So Brave achieved a Timeform rating of 122, 1 lb higher than Docklands earned for his victory in the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes. Never So Brave heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the Summer Mile by 1 lb from fellow Royal Ascot winner Haatem and is another few pounds clear of the remainder.

Holkham Bay boasts superb Ascot record

Holkham Bay had to settle for minor honours in the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot, but he was beaten less than half a length in fourth and did very well under the circumstances as he was almost seven lengths clear of the others who raced in the smaller near-side group. That effort, which was just about his best yet on Timeform's ratings, enhanced his superb record at Ascot as he had won twice and finished runner-up on his three previous visits. Perhaps even more impressive is the sheer number of horses Holkham Bay has beaten on his trips to Ascot. He has finished behind four rivals but, remarkably, has come home in front of 66 opponents. Unsurprisingly, he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the track. The bulk of Holkham Bay's form has come at six furlongs, but he won over the minimum trip at Ascot last season and looks set to give another good account at the track in the five-furlong handicap (16:50).

Juan les Pins a recent eye-catcher

Juan les Pins is on a losing run that comprises 21 starts and stretches back more than two years, but he's fallen a long way in the weights and is 11 lb below his last winning mark and 26 lb below his peak BHA rating. A disappointing all-weather campaign over the winter contributed to the dramatic descent, but Juan les Pins has offered much more encouragement on both starts on turf this year, shaping better than the result at Doncaster and Haydock. His latest effort at Haydock, where he met significant trouble in running over a furlong out before running on, was especially eye-catching and prompted Timeform's reporter to award the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one likely to be of interest next time. Timeform's reporter noted Juan les Pins was "unlucky not to finish much closer and is threatening to come good soon", adding that "he's very much one to be interested in again now". He gets the chance to capitalise on his much-reduced mark in the concluding six-furling handicap (17:25) at York, a venue where he was runner-up in a listed contest and ran to a near-smart level on his only previous visit.