Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Three points of interest

Penalised Coto de Caza has clear claims on ratings

Coto de Caza's victory in the Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes on her final start as a juvenile means she must carry a 5 lb penalty on her return to action in the listed Scurry Stakes (14:40) at Sandown on Saturday, but she still appeals as the one to beat on Timeform's figures and comes out 4 lb clear at the head of the weight-adjusted ratings. That victory in Newmarket's Cornwallis Stakes was Coto de Caza's third of a highly promising campaign that also saw her register comfortable wins in a Beverley novice and a conditions race at Goodwood. In between Coto de Caza's wins at Goodwood and Newmarket was a third-place finish behind Star of Mehmas - one of Saturday's rivals - in a listed race at Ayr. However, Coto de Caza wasn't ideally placed on that occasion when trying to make her headway on the flank, and she showed much better form, by Timeform's reckoning, in the Cornwallis. In contrast to at Ayr, Coto de Caza arguably benefited from being on the right part of the track at Newmarket, but a good timefigure provides substance to that performance and reinforces the view that she has the strongest form on offer here.

Crown Imperial the big improver in a race full of potential

Notebooks - or Sporting Life's My Stable facility- at the ready. As you might expect for a very valuable race of its type taking place on ideal Flat racing ground at a premier track, the mile-and-a-quarter maiden (15:50) at Sandown features plenty of promising types and should throw up winners. In addition to featuring some well-bred newcomers from powerful yards, there are a host of lightly-raced sorts who have already hinted at promise. Indeed, three have Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, which is awarded to those likely to be of interest next time, while six in the field have the Timeform 'small p' to show they are expected to improve. The one possibly likely to make the most improvement, however, is Crown Imperial, who has the sparingly used Timeform 'Large P' to denote he's capable of much better. The 450,000 guineas purchase is by Frankel and is a close relation to Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist, while he has the looks to match his smart pedigree as he's described by Timeform as 'good-bodied, attractive colt'. Crown Imperial was held back by inexperience when fifth on his debut at Newbury last month, but he showed plenty to work with and ran on to be beaten less than two lengths. He's in excellent hands with William Haggas and looks likely to take a big step forward.

Well Educated capable of adding to his Hexham tally

Hexham's undulations can catch some horses out, but it's a test that Well Educated evidently copes with as he's compiled a good course record and has won four of his 12 starts at the track. He's also finished in the first three on a further four occasions, and that effectiveness at Hexham is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. Well Educated also has the Horse In Focus Flag after shaping well from his falling mark when runner-up over course and distance last month. He had made no impact on his return at Haydock in April but stepped up on that when third here a couple of weeks later and, after being offered further respite from the handicapper, then shaped best when picked off by one ridden with greater patience. He's come up short in this race in the past couple of seasons but he's running off a lower mark this time around and is 5 lb below the mark he defied at Kelso last year. He's 2 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks set to give a good account.