Royal Ascot Preview Podcast

Before the Ascot preview there is all the fallout from Epsom, including the disappointment of Ruling Court being ruled out of the Derby at the 11th hour.

In terms of the Royal meeting, we have a scintillating day-one card in store as the team give their verdicts on the Queen Anne, the St James's Palace and some interesting opinions on the King Charles III Stakes.

Can 'the boss' Los Angeles live up to his billing in Wednesday's Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, and will stablemate Illinois step into Kyprios’ shoes in the Gold Cup 24 hours later?

What do our experts make of Coronation Stakes favourite Zarigana and the supplemented Kon Tiki, while would they fancy Shadow Of Light sprinting again in the Commonwealth Cup?

Billy is on hand with a run down of the pick of Aidan O'Brien's juveniles, while Storm Boy, Inisherin and another French raider Lazzat also come under the microscope ahead of their Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee clash.

Also available on Spotify etc...