Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Three points of interest Note Haggas’ runner in Ascot handicap William Haggas won this valuable handicap in 2021 and 2022, so it is clearly a race he likes to target his better three-year-olds at, and he is well represented with Solomon and The Reverand is this year’s edition (14:10). The Reverand is shorter in the betting at the time of writing, but it is Solomon, who has some strong form to his name, that makes more appeal, especially at the prices. He finished two and a half lengths behind subsequent 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech off level weights over an inadequate mile at Kempton in February, and confirmed himself a very well-handicapped horse when bolting up at Haydock two starts back. Solomon has since run below that level over this course and distance at the Shergar Cup meeting, but he is best forgiven that run, having little chance from his position given the way the race panned out, left with too much to do and finishing with running left. He’s well worth another chance to prove himself still on a good mark, while it is also worth noting that he’s a half-brother to Soulcombe, who progressed well as a three-year-old, notably winning the Melrose at York, and was last seen finishing runner-up in the Melbourne Cup last year.

O’Meara has brilliant record at Haydock this season David O’Meara is the leading trainer at Haydock this season, recording 10 wins at the time of writing at an impressive strike rate of 25%, while he can also boast a £1 level-stakes profit of £31.20. He has three runners at the track on Saturday, but his best chance is with Epic Poet in the Old Borough Cup (14:25). Epic Poet is yet to win on these shores (he was a three-time winner in France, including at listed level) but he has shown improved form since joining David O’Meara this year, shaping very well in defeat in competitive handicaps, notably the Ebor at York last month. It may not have been the deepest renewal of the Ebor, but Epic Poet left the impression he’s still in top form, the well-handicapped winner clear but he didn’t finish far behind the second and third, and he also proved that this trip is within reach. This looks a slightly easier assignment and he is well up to winning a race of this nature.

Gosdens have excellent record in September Stakes The Gosdens have won the September Stakes at Kempton (14:35) five times since 2015, and it is a good roll of honour, too, names including Jack Hobbs, Enable, and Mostahdaf, all of who had either won or went on to win in Group 1 company. They have two runners in this year’s renewal, but Lion’s Pride looks the obvious number one, and he looks very interesting returned to an artificial surface. Where he has the ability to make up into a top-level performer remains to be seen, but he has won two of his three starts at Kempton, and he showed very smart form when beating Measured Time – who has gone on to win twice at the highest level at Meydan and Saratoga since – and Belloccio, who has since won both starts for Willie Mullins, notably a handicap at Royal Ascot. That form is rock solid and he was far from disgraced in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood last time. Interestingly, he Timeform rating on the all-weather is 8lb higher than his turf one, and he looks an intriguing runner back at this venue.

Tip of the Day Master Builder – 13:50 Haydock Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Master Builder shaped well behind a useful type on his debut at Windsor, and improved as expected to open his account in heavy ground at Salisbury next time, beating a subsequent three-time winner by a head and displaying a good attitude. Given how that form has worked out, he looked potentially well treated on his handicap debut in the Melrose at York last time, attracting support at big odds and duly running a cracker to finish third. That was a much improved performance, clearly relishing the step up to this trip, having to switch over a furlong out but finishing his race to good effect. The likely easier ground at Haydock will suit him well and he remains a horse to be positive about following a 3 lb rise.