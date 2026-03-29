Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Avenue can build on debut promise

With the turf season now underway, Monday’s Flat action in Britain offers up…two more all-weather cards. There’s turf racing on the Flat in Ireland, however, with heavy going forecast for Navan’s first Flat meeting of the year. Proven ability to handle such conditions, along with race fitness, won't go amiss, therefore and Shaftesbury Avenue fits the bill in the maiden run over just short of a mile (14:48). Aidan O’Brien’s US-bred colt has a ‘different’ pedigree for a Ballydoyle inmate as he’s by Maxfield, a very smart dirt performer in the States who gained a Grade 1 win in the Clark Stakes at Churchill Downs. On the other hand, Shaftesbury Avenue’s dam is a half-sister to Up To The Mark who was beaten less than a length by Coolmore’s very own Auguste Rodin in the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Turf. Although he fetched a million dollars as a yearling, Shaftesbury Avenue doesn’t hold any fancy entries at present, though he looks to have plenty about him physically and shaped as though the experience would bring him on considerably when he made his debut in a big field in similarly testing going at the Curragh just over a fortnight ago, earning himself the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Chasing the leaders throughout, Shaftesbury Avenue kept on for third, five lengths behind the winner Victory Tip. He looks sure to improve and, with cheekpieces added, can win this with that run under his belt.

Lynsey looks good for Williams stable at Ludlow

Cath Williams had a Cheltenham Festival to remember days after taking over the licence from husband Evan, winning the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir with Ask Brewster and saddling Libberty Hunter to finish second at 50/1 in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. The stable has won another three races since and could be set for further success at Ludlow where they’ve had four winners already this season, starting with Lynsey Larue in the mares’ handicap chase (14:57). While Lynsey Larue had won a couple of points in Ireland, she started off this season showing little solid form in varied events over hurdles. But she has shown a bit more since switching to fences late last year, particularly on her latest start in a similar event to today’s at Warwick three weeks ago. Rallying well on the run-in, Lynsey Larue took second, three and a half lengths behind winner Voleur de Terres, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. That was over three miles, but Lynsey Larue, who also heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, might take some catching off her low weight back at shorter here and can go one better off the same mark as last time.

Another course win for Annsam?

Eleven-year-old Annsam has been a fine servant to the Williams yard over the years, with his nine career victories including the Silver Cup at Ascot in the 2021/22 season. He can also boast three course wins at Ludlow, as going right-handed seems to suit him given he tends to jump that way, and they include this particular race (15:57) three years ago. Annsam’s latest win also came over this course and distance in December when jumping well in the main in a race that rather fell apart behind him. He has failed to complete both starts since, including when falling in the Final of the Veterans’ Series at Sandown, but his unseat at Kempton a week ago wasn’t his fault as he was hampered by a rival's fall early on. Sean Bowen, who was on board Annsam for the first time at Kempton, will be keen to make quick amends for that mishap therefore, and, keeping out of trouble in front, the partnership may well prove hard to peg back this time, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in a contest where there are question marks about most of his rivals.