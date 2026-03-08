Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Excitement building

Oh, I was only twenty-four hours from Cheltenham sang Gene Pitney in the ‘sixties, at least I think he did. Something like that anyway. And it’s old-school horse racing to the fore on Monday, with three National Hunt meetings, each with a race every half an hour. None of your 14:17 malarkey. Stratford used to be the meeting for Irish-inspired gambles, but the options look worse than thin on the ground this year, with 0 (zero) Irish-trained runners in Warwickshire. Surely there are some at Taunton? No. Plumpton? Nada. Wolverhampton, then. Nope. Nothing. But that isn’t to say that the markets won’t prove informative, and it’s worth remembering that last year’s Stratford card featured three winning favourites and no winner priced at bigger than 8/1. On everything he’s produced this season, you’d expect Colby Mayfield to go off a much bigger price than that in the snappily-titled DragonBet The Roar Before Cheltenham Dragonboosts Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle (15:50), however he’s up markedly in trip for his handicap debut following three educational runs in decent novice/maiden hurdles. This half-brother to Bonn and Workahead is from the family of the very smart hurdler/useful chaser (stayed 3¼m) Classified and a mark of 84 could prove lenient, especially if the market agrees.

Jockey change of note

Talking of the 15:50 at Stratford, Gavin Sheehan’s jockey profile dashboard on Timeform shows that he is a rider to take particular note of when riding prominent racers, with his mounts outperforming the average (65% Run To Form) when getting on with things from the front. The Jockey Uplift flag features on the 15:50 racecard with Sheehan taking over from Richie McLernon on the DJ Jeffreys-trained Ballyhiho. The six-year-old mare won at Worcester last August and was a good third at Southwell when last seen, form that has been franked by the winner Always A Reason going in again since. Sheehan has only had five rides for Jeffreys in recent seasons, with a winner, a third, and two fourth-placed finishes a healthy return. Ballyhiho is part-owned by Harry Redknapp who will be hopeful of starting a big week – which has The Jukebox Man’s Cheltenham Gold Cup run as its focal point – with a bang. And then he might be needed to keep Spurs in the league...

History repeating?