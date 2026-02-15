Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Wolfburg should be suited by drop in trip

Wolfburg was ultimately beaten around five lengths in third at Catterick last month but he shaped better than that result would suggest, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. Wolfburg travelled best at Catterick and looked the likely winner when looming up early in the straight. However, he was stepping up nearly three-quarters of a mile and failed to see out the much longer trip, not finding as much as had seemed likely. He had been an emphatic nine-and-a-half length winner over just shy of two and a half miles at Wetherby on his previous start and Timeform's reporter noted that 'he'll benefit from a return to short of three miles'. He duly drops in trip in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase (16:05) at Carlisle and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb based on the form he showed at Wetherby, while the way he moved through much of the race at Catterick last time backs up the view that he remains on a lenient mark. The application of cheekpieces and a tongue tie the last twice have seemingly been the catalyst for the change in fortunes so that combination of headgear will unsurprisingly be in use again.

Nammos worth another chance for Owen

Nammos failed to win for Jane Chapple-Hyam and Adrian McGuinness last year but has fallen in the weights and appeals as the type to capitalise on her reduced mark for James Owen. She didn't make an immediate impact for her new stable when finishing only seventh at Southwell on Wednesday but not all of Owen's stable switchers hit the ground running anymore. In 2024 Owen's record with horses starting out for the yard in Flat handicaps read ten winners from 33 representatives at a strike rate of 30.3%. Last year his record with such types was 11 winners from 64 representatives at a strike rate of 17.2%. Nammos was making her first start for three months on her recent stable debut so could be sharper with that outing under her belt and is fitted with a visor for the first time in the seven-furlong handicap (17:30) at Wolverhampton in a bid to bring about a bigger effort. Nammos heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb based on the pick of her efforts last season - she has shown better form if you go further back - so she could be worth another chance for a stable that has an excellent reputation for rejuvenating its recruits.

Read: John Ingles on Constitution Hill and the top-class jumpers going back to the Flat

Renesmee unbeaten in three starts under McHugh

Renesmee clearly comes with risks attached in the handicap over a mile and half a furlong (19:30) at Wolverhampton as she's been struggling for form since winning at Chelmsford in November and made no impact on her last four starts. It could be significant, however, that apprentice rider Kyle McHugh is unbeaten in three starts aboard Renesmee and is back in the saddle on Monday. McHugh clearly gets a good tune out of Renesmee who ran out an emphatic four-length winner at Chelmsford when the pair last combined. Renesmee has since paid the price for that victory due to a marked rise in the weights, but the handicapper has offered some respite of late and she has slipped back to 5 lb above that winning mark. She also edges into 0-70 company, a slightly lower level than the races she has contested of late, and faces no rival with a BHA rating higher than 61, so it would be little surprise to see her bounce back.