Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

A Great Excuse can make amends A Great Excuse was lightly raced over hurdles for Barry Brennan and he’s shown improved form switched to fences straight away for Max Comley, and he remains one to be interested in at Catterick in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Chase (15:30).

He overdid it with front-running tactics on his debut in this sphere over two and a half miles at Ffos Las, but he came in for a more controlled ride dropped to two miles when opening his account at Lingfield in December. That performance was supported by a good timefigure, and the form is working out well, with both the second and third both winning next time. He didn’t get far when sent off favourite at Huntingdon last time, falling at the fifth fence, but based on his success two starts ago, he’s still on a good mark, and there is further improvement forthcoming, highlighted by the ‘Timeform small p’ attached to his rating.

Blue Deveron form looks strong Timescape gives the Join The Midnite Movement Novice Stakes (17:00) added depth on the form of her last run at Musselburgh, but that was 16 months ago, and she has to give away quite a bit of weight to a promising, race-fit three-year-old Blue Deveron.

He was a cheap purchase last year – cost just 7,000 guineas at the breeze-ups – and has taken a while to make it to the track, but he was tight enough in the betting, and showed plenty of ability when beaten just a neck on his debut at Southwell 10 days ago. Blue Deveron showed clear signs of greenness, diving left leaving the stalls, but soon in touch and he hung to his to left when making his challenge over a furlong out. He’s a sure-fire improver with that experience under his belt, and that performance is supported by a good timefigure, while the winner also followed up at Lingfield on Saturday. He also has the Horse In Focus Flag, highlighting him as a horse of interest, so with the form looking solid, he has the potential to go one place better now on these terms.

Starfighter stands out at the weights Starfighter has a good record at Wolverhampton – he’s a four-time course and distance winner – and he stands out at the weights in the Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Classified Stakes (18:30).

He was very poor in a similar event to this two starts back, but he quickly returned to form when a head second to a short-priced favourite over this course and distance a fortnight ago, going down fighting in the final furlong. Starfighter pulled clear of the remainder in what was a relatively good time for the grade and a similar performance should see him go very close in this field – he’s at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.