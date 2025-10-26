Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Bay of Brilliance form is strong The EBF “Double Trigger” Novice Stakes (13:30) at Redcar looks like a race to follow, with some nice types on paper making their debuts, and those with experience arriving with potential, but it will be very hard to beat Bay of Brilliance.

His sales price rose to 140,000 guineas as a yearling and, though he was easy enough to back on debut over seven furlongs at Newbury, he showed ability, but he left the impression he needed the emphasis more on stamina. Therefore, it was no surprise he was quickly upped in trip, and he duly showed improved form when opening his account over a mile and a quarter at Goodwood last month. He was much stronger in the market on that occasion, landing the odds in comfortable fashion, always finding more when challenged in the final furlong. That form could hardly be working out any better, with the runner-up winning by 15 lengths at Newmarket next time, while the third and fourth were both successful on their next starts. This slightly shorter trip shouldn’t be an issue, and he remains one to keep on side, just the sort who will develop into a smart performer next season.

La Trinidad down to an attractive mark La Trinidad isn’t getting any younger, now an eight-year-old, but he has fallen down the weights this season, and the Jumps Season Free Trial On RacingTV Handicap (15:45) at Redcar represents a drop in class for him.

He started the season well, arguably proving better than ever when beaten just one and a half lengths in a typically strong renewal of a valuable handicap at York’s Dante meeting, and he has been ticking over in similar high-end handicaps since. La Trinidad also goes well over this course and distance with form figures of 3321, that win coming from a mark of 92 last summer. He went on to win again at Thirsk from a mark of 96 also last season, so he looks particularly well treated now able to compete in a 0-90 handicap – he’s at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. He should find this opposition easier to deal with and, capable on the likely ground, he seems sure to launch another bold bid back at this venue.

Thriving Second Fiddle can win again The Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap (17:45) at Newcastle is made up of largely exposed, out of form types, with the exception of Second Fiddle, who is absolutely thriving.

She had shown barely anything when trained in Ireland, but she was the subject of a significant gamble on her debut for Iain Jardine, and she duly produced a much improved effort to open her account at Hamilton from out of the weights. Her progress since has been extraordinary, completing a five-timer, and fourth consecutive win over this course and distance 10 days ago. Second Fiddle’s strong-traveling style lends itself well to this track, and the manner in which she quickened clear under just a hand ride last time suggests she could have even more to offer. The handicapper has had his say, hiking her 10lb in the weights for that latest success, but she had even more in hand than the official margin 10 days ago, and some of these will have to turn a big corner to lower her colours now bidding for an incredible six-timer.