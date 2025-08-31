Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

In-form Milteye has solid claims

Milteye is among the many fine advertisements for trainer Harriet Bethell as he has proved a model of consistency and finished in the first three on all six starts for the yard. He gained reward for a string of fine efforts when successful over nine furlongs at Carlisle on his penultimate start and he looks the one to beat over the same course and distance on Monday (17:07). He had to settle for minor honours at Beverley last time but Timeform's reporter noted he shaped at least as well as the first two home given he raced closer to the sound pace. He was nicely clear of the third at Beverley and the form has been given a boost by the winner going in again, so Milteye looks well treated off the same mark here. He comes out 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and has a profile which suggests he can be relied upon to give his running, even if conditions ease. He is taken to provide another winner for Bethell who topped her previous best tally for the campaign - with a third of the year still to come - when Yanifer gave the yard a 15th success of 2025 at Chester on Saturday.

Easing ground would suit well-treated Flash Bardot

After a very dry spell, the rain has finally arrived and racing is likely to take place on easy ground at Windsor on Monday. It's only good, good to soft in places overnight, but light rain is forecast so there's the potential for the going to ease. Any rain would certainly be in the favour of Flash Bardot whose last three wins have been achieved on ground described as soft or heavy by Timeform. You have to go back to April 2024 to find Flash Bardot's last victory, but she offered a reminder of her effectiveness on testing ground when runner-up in a useful handicap at Newbury in October on her penultimate start last season. She's not been at her best in two starts this season but, crucially, those outings were on the all-weather. Flash Bardot won on the all-weather early in her career, but the pick of her form has been on easy turf so she is better judged on her good effort at Newbury last season rather than her two recent runs. The handicapper has offered a bit of respite for Flash Bardot who is now 2 lb lower in the weights than when runner-up at Newbury and, based on that form, comes out 5 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the extended 11-furlong handicap (18:00). The booking of leading jockey Tom Marquand takes the eye and she should not be underestimated under more suitable conditions than she's faced of late.

Furhaan a potential improver on handicap debut

Furhaan has made little impression in three starts but has a pedigree that suggests he could improve appreciably and ultimately prove much better than an opening BHA mark of 67. Furhaan has a mixed pedigree as he is by sprinter Showcasing but out of Galaxy Highflyer, an unraced Galileo mare who is closely related to top-class middle-distance winner Opera House and dual Gold Cup winner Kayf Tara. Galaxy Highflyer's progeny, which include the smart Oklahoma City and listed-placed Cosmic Princess, have tended to stay well, and it looks like Furhaan has taken after his dam rather than his sire. The much longer trip on offer in Windsor's concluding handicap over an extended 11 furlongs (19:30) could, therefore, be the catalyst for improvement for Furhaan who still has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating. He also has the Horse In Focus Flag which was awarded by Timeform's reporter following his latest effort at Thirsk to identify him as one likely to be of interest next time. He's in good hands to progress with Ed Walker whose record with handicap debutants since the start of 2020 stands at a creditable 15.2%, a slight improvement on his overall record of 14.2% in that period.