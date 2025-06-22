Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Better to come from improving Heather

Three-year-olds are often of interest against older rivals in middle-distance handicaps at this stage of the season. That's in part due to the generous weight-for-age allowance that they receive, but arguably of greater significance is that they are usually open to more improvement. Heather, the sole three-year-old in the concluding fillies' handicap (20:20) at Ballinrobe, has made only three starts and appeals as having more untapped potential than the majority of her opponents on her handicap debut. Heather is bred to be a talented middle-distance filly as she's a sister to Irish Derby winner Latrobe and Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood, and she made a promising start to her career when runner-up in a Dundalk maiden in December. She didn't need to improve on that to get off the mark at Dundalk in February, but she did show improved form, despite having to settle for second behind a well-bred colt, in a conditions race at Naas. Galveston, a 2 million guineas purchase as a yearling, was a length and three-quarters too strong, but he proved himself a smart colt when third in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot last week, and Heather was nicely clear of the remainder at Naas. Heather, who steps up three furlongs in trip here, is the only runner in this line-up with the Timeform 'small p' to show that improvement is expected. She also features prominently on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, only 1 lb off top-rated Lot Of Joy, with her claims boosted by receiving 15 lb from the older mares when by Timeform's reckoning the correct weight-for-age allowance would be 12 lb from those five or older and 10 lb from four-year-olds.

McMonagle has superb record at Ballinrobe

Ballinrobe is a sharp track with a short home straight, so jockeyship takes on extra importance. It is a course where Dylan Browne McMonagle, one of the leading riders in Ireland, has compiled a good record from his fairly infrequent visits and has had nine winners from only 23 rides at a highly impressive strike rate of 39.1%. McMonagle has five rides on Monday's card, with his first mount, Nobler, arguably his strongest chance in the auction maiden (17:40). Nobler heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb based on the form he showed when third under McMonagle on his reappearance at Navan in April. He wasn't in the same sort of form when only fourth back at Navan on his next outing, but he ran up to his best when runner-up in a conditions contest at Listowel last time. His temperament has been called into question, but he's been gelded since last seen and is fitted with blinkers for the first time here, and he looks to have been found a golden opportunity to belatedly get off the mark. Nobler is likely to be a short price, but Powerful Hook Head could be of interest at longer odds in the mile-and-five-furlong handicap (19:50). He failed to beat a rival on his handicap debut at Killarney when last seen in October, but it's interesting that Joseph O'Brien is persevering with him and he could still do better for his powerful stable after only four starts. He showed enough when fifth on his debut at Gowran Park last August to suggest he's potentially fairly treated.

Windsor handicap a race to note

There may be only four runners in the mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Windsor (20:30) but it features some promising three-year-olds and could be a race to follow. Three of the runners have Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, which is awarded to those likely to be of firm interest next time. Two of them, Zarakerjack and Channagide, also have the Sectional Timing Flag - highlighting that they can have their efforts upgraded based on the clock - after clashing in a steadily-run race at Newbury last month. Zarakerjack came out on top on his handicap debut, showing much-improved form on his first attempt at a mile and a quarter, but Channagide may well have made him work harder had he been positioned closer to the pace. Both were pulling clear from the remainder of the field and are horses to be positive about, but it's the other Horse In Focus in this line-up, Jet Black, who has been selected by the Timeform analyst in the verdict that appears on the Sporting Life racecard. Jet Black ran well to finish runner-up on her handicap debut at Nottingham and didn't need to improve to go one better at Redcar where she won with a bit in hand after dictating a steady gallop. Her pedigree and physique offer hope she can carry on progressing, and she edges the Timeform vote in a warm-looking race for the grade.