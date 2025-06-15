Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Bin Suroor bidding to enhance fine record at Wolverhampton

Saeed bin Suroor's strike rate in British Flat races since the start of 2020 stands at 19.3%, but that increases to an impressive 29.5% at Wolverhampton where he has had 18 winners from only 61 runners. That Wolverhampton strike rate improves to 33.3% (12-36) with his runners in maiden or novice company and he has an interesting representative in the opening fillies' maiden (18:10) on Monday. Summer Heat was only fourth on her debut in a seven-furlong fillies' novice at Kempton last month, but she offered plenty to work on once the penny dropped, and she was keeping on at the end having been outpaced when the pace quickened. She has the Timeform 'small p', to show that she's likely to improve, and the step up in trip to an extended mile here can help bring about that bigger effort.

Pedigree suggests step up in trip will suit Inquisition

Inquisition improved on her maiden and novice efforts when runner-up to another unexposed sort on her handicap debut at Yarmouth on Thursday, and her potential for further progress is highlighted by the Timeform 'small p'. Inquisition's smart pedigree offers obvious encouragement that she'll carry on improving, especially up in trip in the nine-and-a-half-furlong handicap (20:10) at Wolverhampton on Monday. She's by the top-class middle-distance performer Sea The Stars and out of the smart mare Intimation whose best effort was arguably her Group 3 victory over an extended mile and a quarter at Saint-Cloud. Intimation comes from an excellent Cheveley Park family and is a half-sister to Veracious, who was largely tried at a mile but was third in the Nassau Stakes at a mile and a quarter, and Mutakayyef, who arguably produced his best effort when placed in the Juddmonte International. Inquisition is operating at a much lower level but looks likely to prove better than her current mark.

Murphy can get a tune from Star Chorus

Oisin Murphy is in action at Windsor on the eve of Royal Ascot and has four good chances. His presence in the saddle has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag for a couple of his mounts, including Star Chorus who narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the six-furlong handicap (20:00). Star Chorus bounced back from a couple of lesser efforts to finish runner-up behind a handicap debutant starting out for a thriving yard at Bath last time, running close to the level of form he had shown when beating a dual subsequent winner at Southwell four starts ago. Murphy takes over in the saddle for the first time at a venue where he has enjoyed plenty of success, with his tally of 58 winners since the start of 2020 bettered by only Tom Marquand with 62. Murphy has fared especially well when teaming up with Andrew Balding at Windsor and the combination's 15 winners in that period have come at a notable strike rate of 28.9%.