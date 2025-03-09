Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.
The good ol’ days?
Cast your mind back a few years and Monday’s meeting at Stratford was synonymous with Irish-led gambles in order to build the bank for the Cheltenham Festival.
The number of Irish-trained entries at the meeting this year? None.
However, that might not be the end of any emerald-inspired touches, as I’ve been using Timeform’s detailed racecards to check out which horses used to be trained in Ireland and the DragonBet Supporting UK Racecourses Handicap Hurdle (4.20) catches the eye.
With recent Huntingdon winner Benvoy declared an early non-runner, the Timeform selection goes to Chicago Storm, one of three in the field who began their careers in Ireland.
No great shakes on the Flat, he switched from Chris Timmons to Daisy Hitchins following a Dundalk claiming win and made an immediate impression on these shores when winning at Wincanton in January.
However, his profile doesn’t fit that of those gambles of yore, and I’m more interested in the likes of Lough Owel and, in particular, Monsant.
The former Gordon Elliott-trained Lough Owel was a point winner in Ireland and hasn’t been with his new yard for long, while Monsant’s handicap mark has dropped 15 lb in three starts since joining Neil Mulholland from Colm Murphy.
Monsant’s best efforts have come on good ground and he’s from a successful family; if Irish-born Mulholland, who spent his formative years with Aidan O’Brien, has found the key to him at home then he could get the week off to a good start for the Irish.
Stable switcher of note
On the subject of horses changing stables, the move of Sherminator from Emma Lavelle to Harry Fry catches the eye in the opening DragonBet Proud Sponsors Of Taunton Racecourse EBF Junior "National Hunt" Hurdle (2.05).
Sherminator’s new yard has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag at the moment thanks to a good spell of form that has resulted in a Run To Form (RTF) of 55% this season; five of their last 10 runners have finished in the first three.
Sherminator has had 54 days off since staying on well to beat Star Of Guiting on his hurdling debut at Newbury and, like main rival Good For You, has the Timeform ‘small p’ attached to his rating meaning there is improvement expected.
With Red N Yellow in opposition – whose owner does well at Taunton - this looks a good race for the grade at the course, and whoever comes out on top is likely to be one to keep an eye on over the next few months.
Thirty-five minutes later, Fry’s High Fibre – who has the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag - has leading claims in the DragonBet - Oncourse And Online Maiden Hurdle (2.40). He stumbled after the last when second over C&D in January and this looks an easier assignment than last time out at Kempton.
Long-distance traveller
By my calculations, it’s a 900-mile round trip for Inis Oirr who is set to become Lucinda Russell’s first runner at Taunton when he contests the DragonBet Backing Our Opinion At Cheltenham Handicap Chase (3.40).
Inis Oirr was sent off the 4/1-favourite for the Edinburgh National last month – a race he had won by a wide margin 12 months earlier – but only got as far as the first as he unseated Alan Doyle.
Derek Fox takes over in the saddle and joins Inis Orr on the long journey from Kinross on Monday, which has to be viewed as a positive given the jockey has partnered the horse to both of his wins.
Inis Orr is 2 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings, looks to have ideal ground conditions, and he has leading claims of giving his in-form yard another boost ahead of some solid chances at the Cheltenham Festival.
Russell is no stranger to success at Prestbury Park, with leading lights including Whistle Stop Tour in the Ultima, Derryhassen Paddy in the Albert Bartlett, and Ahoy Senor – on the back of a breathing operation – in the Gold Cup, all hoping to add to the past success of Brindisi Breeze (2012 Albert Bartlett) and Corach Rambler (Ultima in 2022 and 2023).
