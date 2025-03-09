Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

The good ol’ days?

Cast your mind back a few years and Monday’s meeting at Stratford was synonymous with Irish-led gambles in order to build the bank for the Cheltenham Festival.

The number of Irish-trained entries at the meeting this year? None.

However, that might not be the end of any emerald-inspired touches, as I’ve been using Timeform’s detailed racecards to check out which horses used to be trained in Ireland and the DragonBet Supporting UK Racecourses Handicap Hurdle (4.20) catches the eye.

With recent Huntingdon winner Benvoy declared an early non-runner, the Timeform selection goes to Chicago Storm, one of three in the field who began their careers in Ireland.

No great shakes on the Flat, he switched from Chris Timmons to Daisy Hitchins following a Dundalk claiming win and made an immediate impression on these shores when winning at Wincanton in January.

However, his profile doesn’t fit that of those gambles of yore, and I’m more interested in the likes of Lough Owel and, in particular, Monsant.

The former Gordon Elliott-trained Lough Owel was a point winner in Ireland and hasn’t been with his new yard for long, while Monsant’s handicap mark has dropped 15 lb in three starts since joining Neil Mulholland from Colm Murphy.

Monsant’s best efforts have come on good ground and he’s from a successful family; if Irish-born Mulholland, who spent his formative years with Aidan O’Brien, has found the key to him at home then he could get the week off to a good start for the Irish.