Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

In-form Gordon a trainer to follow at Plumpton Chris Gordon has been among the winners in recent days and he can also boast a solid record at Plumpton (19%), while when teaming up with his son Freddie Gordon they operate at a 20% strike rate – which rises to 27% at Plumpton – with a healthy £1 level-stakes profit of £53.64. Therefore, last-time-out winner Confinentic looks very interesting in the BetGoodwin And Every Matrix Handicap Hurdle (15:15). He showed plenty to work on when hitting the frame on his hurdling debut at Fontwell in November (form which has worked out well) and he built on that promise when opening his account over two miles at this course in December.

Confinentic still looked inexperienced on that occasion, displaying signs of greenness when coming under pressure early in the straight, but responding well and finding plenty to beat a next-time-out winner. His pedigree, and the way he shapes, suggests he’ll be well suited by this move up to two and a half miles, while an opening mark of 110 looks attractive, too. He still has the Timeform ‘small p’ attached to his rating, highlighting he’s open to further improvement, and he is taken to go in again in a race where he’s the least exposed.

Note Evan Williams at Catterick Evan Williams sends his first runner to Catterick for almost a year on Monday and Ideallko has outstanding claims in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Chase (15:30). He is thriving of late, completing a hurdle and chase hat-trick at Southwell last week, and doing so in fine style.

Ideallko stretched 22 lengths clear of the runner-up, travelling and jumping fluently, produced to lead entering the home straight and readily cruising clear from the third last. He has wisely been found an opportunity to run under a 7lb penalty (he’s due to take a hike in the weights) and he will be incredibly hard to stop in his pursuit of a four-timer in what looks a weak race – he’s at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while the ‘+’ sign attached to his rating denotes he may have even more to offer.

Balcomie Breeze better for a wind operation Balcomie Breeze hadn’t shown much over hurdles, but he was the subject of a gamble, and showed much improved form to open his account over two miles at this course 10 days ago, so he will remain of interest in the racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle (16:00).

That was his first start since undergoing a breathing operation, and it clearly worked the oracle as he left his previous efforts well behind, well suited by a soundly-run race (the timefigure was good for the grade) and driven clear in the closing stages to score by five and a half lengths. That form hasn’t been tested yet, but the weight of support which came for Balcomie Breeze, plus the timefigure, suggests a strong view should be taken, and a subsequent 6lb rise in the weights isn’t insurmountable. The step back up in trip should suit, too, and there should be even more to come from him now – he has the Timeform ‘small p’ attached to his rating.