Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest Twiston-Davies a rider to follow at Hereford No rider has had more winners at Hereford since the start of the 2019/20 season than Sam Twiston-Davies whose tally of 31 places him five clear of Harry Skelton. Twiston-Davies also leads the way in terms of profit to £1 level stakes at Hereford (£56.79) and his strike rate of 23% compares well to his overall record of 15.2% in that timeframe. His three rides on Monday can all be given a chance, with Clap of Thunder looking especially interesting back in handicap company (15:30) and with a hood applied. He was disappointing after failing to settle in a Chepstow novice last time but had offered much more promise on his previous outing at Cheltenham where he finished fifth in a competitive event on his handicap debut. He shaped better than that result indicates as he was going well when hampered on the home turn and he remains with untapped potential.

Twiston-Davies' presence aboard Rath Gaul Hill for the first time in the two-mile handicap chase (14:30) has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag and his mount is clearly entitled to plenty of respect on his return to action after winning his final two starts last season. He beat Duhallow Tommy by a length and a quarter on the first occasion but that rival is now 10 lb better off and looks the pick at these weights. Twiston-Davies' other ride is aboard Leave of Absence in the novice handicap chase (15:00). He made an encouraging comeback from a long absence when runner-up at Kempton on his chasing debut so looks a player here, though Moulins Clermont is clear on Timeform's ratings.

JJ Moon tough to beat for in-form Lavelle Out of the trainers who have had at least 20 runners in British jumps race this year, only Nicky Henderson (26.3%) is operating at a better strike rate than Emma Lavelle who has had seven winners from 29 runners at 24.1%. To underline the good form of the yard, it's also worth highlighting that a further nine runners were placed, while her sole runner on the Flat in that time was a winner. Lavelle also leads the way when sorting those qualifying trainers by percentages of rivals beaten (69.2%) and profit to £1 level stakes (£27.65). She has two runners at Hereford on Monday - JJ Moon in the opening novice hurdle (14:00) and Nollyador in the concluding handicap hurdle (16:31) - and has enlisted champion jockey Harry Cobden for both rides.

JJ Moon has the strongest claims of the pair and sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on his good second at Wincanton last time. He rallied well after making a mistake at the second last and forced the favourite to work hard, pulling 23 lengths clear of the third in the process.

Fascinating clash between two good prospects Arguably the most interesting contest at Punchestown on Monday - with a view to the future, at least - is the mares' maiden hurdle (14:10) as Maughreen, the ante-post favourite for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, makes her first start over jumps. As the spelling of her name suggests, Maughreen comes from the same family as the top-class Faugheen. She is out of an unraced half-sister to Faugheen and looked an exciting prospect on her bumper debut at Punchestown last January when readily pulling 11 lengths clear and propelling herself to the head of the Champion Bumper betting. A setback ruled Maughreen out of the Cheltenham Festival last season but it will be fascinating to see whether she can establish herself as a leading contender for the meeting this time around as she by no means faces a penalty kick on her hurdling debut. She's up against Familiar Dreams, a mare who has taken a very rare route to Punchestown via Kentucky Downs! She failed to beat a rival in the Nashville Gold Cup when last seen in September, though may well have been unsuited by the extremely quick ground and is better judged on the useful form she showed in bumpers last season. Familiar Dreams won four times in bumpers, most notably in a Grade 3 at the Punchestown Festival where she earned a Timeform rating of 109, the joint-highest awarded to a mare in bumpers during the 2023/24 season (Aintree winner Diva Luna was rated the same). For comparison, Maughreen was rated 103p following her Punchestown victory, though she ran to a high level for one on debut and it's likely she would have achieved a higher figure had she been presented with more opportunities.