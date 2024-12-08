Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Williams' record in Scotland stands out Christian Williams is set to have his first runners at Musselburgh on Monday and the trainer's record with the horses he has sent on the long journey north to the other Scottish jumps courses is worth noting. Williams has had one winner from two runners at Kelso (50% strike rate), three from seven at Ayr (43% strike rate) and seven from 20 at Perth (35%). Williams' overall strike rate in British jumps races is around the 10% mark. There has seemingly been an increased focus of late on opportunities in Scotland as five of Williams' winners at Perth have come this season, and he sends a three-strong team to Musselburgh on Monday. Two of Williams' runners have been tipped by Timeform's analyst, with Stringtoyourbow selected in the two-and-a-half mile novice handicap chase (14:15) and Jony Max getting the vote in the concluding three-mile handicap chase (15:15).

Stringtoyourbow impressed with how boldly he jumped when an eased-down winner over a longer trip at Southwell last month and he could prove tricky to peg back, while Jony Max took advantage of his falling mark at Warwick on his penultimate start and produced a better effort in defeat at Taunton last time. He remains well treated on his older form. Williams' other representative, Catboy, runs in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle (14:45).

Step up in trip to suit unexposed Prince of Perth A feature of all four of Prince of Perth's Timeform reports has been a suggestion that a greater emphasis on stamina will suit, so it would be little surprise were he to improve now tackling two and a half miles for the first time on his handicap debut at Musselburgh (14:45).

It is perhaps unsurprising that Prince of Perth wants a trip given he is by Malinas, a noted source of stamina whose progeny include the likes of Reynoldstown Novices' Chase winner Mister Malarky, Ulster National winner Malina Girl and Coral Gold Cup runner-up Broadway Boy. Trips around two miles haven't provided him a platform to show his true worth but he kept on in encouraging fashion when fifth at Carlisle last time, prompting Timeform's reporter to note 'he remains capable of better, presumably when upped in trip in handicaps'. Prince of Perth has the Timeform 'small p' attached to his rating to show he has more to offer.

Crouch a good booking for Khangai James Owen has made an excellent start to his training career and a feature of his success has been how well he has done with recruits to the yard. Indeed, he is operating at a highly impressive 28% strike rate with stable debutants running in Flat handicaps (nine winners from 32 runners). Khangai was unable to enhance that statistic as he was only sixth on his first start for Owen (was previously with Mark Rimell) here in October. However, it didn't take Khangai long to make his mark as he registered a half-length success at Southwell only eight days later, doing well under the circumstances given he was still last of all turning for home.

Khangai was a beaten favourite over this course and distance last month, though he was by no means disgraced in third as he wasn't ideally positioned towards the rear and was set too much to do. He was ridden by a 7 lb claimer on that occasion but is in much more experienced hands here as Hector Crouch takes over, bidding to enhance his good record when called upon by Owen (has had three winners from seven rides at a 43% strike rate). Khangai heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the mile-and-a-half handicap (19:45) by 4 lb so stands out as the one to beat.