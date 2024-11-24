Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest

El Vigaro bidding to continue Sheppard hot streak It's been a productive month for Matt Sheppard who has had four winners from only 11 runners in November, while the yard's good form is further underlined by another four representatives finishing placed. One of those recent winners for Sheppard was El Vigaro who landed a handicap hurdle at Uttoxeter in decisive fashion, impressing with how enthusiastically he travelled. That performance suggests that El Vigaro is on an upward curve and a 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate him - he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the 2m handicap hurdle at Ludlow (14:15) that Sheppard won last year.

Absence unlikely to be an issue for Mr Grey Sky Mr Grey Sky makes his reappearance in the two-mile handicap chase at Ludlow (14:50) but it would be a surprise were fitness an issue given he won on his return last season and trainer Kim Bailey's horses have been firing on all cylinders this autumn. Since the start of September, Bailey has had four winners from eight representatives with chasers returning from an absence of 180 days or longer. Mr Grey Sky wasn't at his best on his final three starts last season but he's been dropped in the weights as a consequence and starts out here off the same mark he defied at Chepstow last November.

A novice chase to note at Kempton Good ground at Ascot on Friday meant that Harry Fry elected to delay Gidleigh Park's seasonal reappearance but hopefully there will be enough cut in the ground at Kempton on Monday for him to make his eagerly anticipated first start over fences in the two-and-a-quarter mile beginners' chase (13:30). Gidleigh Park won his first three starts over hurdles last season, including a Grade 2 on Cheltenham's Trials Day card where he showed a willing attitude to beat Lucky Place by half a length. That form looks even better after Lucky Place produced a smart performance to win the Ascot Hurdle on his seasonal reappearance on Saturday. Gidleigh Park was sent off at only 9/2 for the Albert Bartlett, making him the shortest-priced British novice hurdler at last season's Cheltenham Festival, but he pulled too hard on his first attempt at three miles and disappointed in sixth so is better judged on his previous efforts. On physique and pedigree he appeals as one who should take well to chasing as he's a tall sort and his grandam was a half-sister to Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Denman. He doesn't face a penalty kick on his return, however, as among his three rivals is Betfair Hurdle winner Iberico Lord, who was rated 8 lb higher over hurdles with Timeform and was deemed worthy of a crack at the Champion Hurdle. He was pulled up at Cheltenham but the form of Nicky Henderson's stable at that stage of the season means it's easy to overlook that display and he too is an exciting recruit to the chasing ranks.