Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Note Skelton runner at Catterick Dan Skelton doesn’t have many runners at Catterick nowadays, just three in the last 12 months in fact, but two of those have won, and his strike rate at the track is a healthy 28% over the last five seasons. He sends two runners to the track on Friday and Square d’Alboni appears to have excellent claims in the opening Racing To School Juvenile Maiden Hurdle (13:10).

Square d’Alboni was useful on the Flat for Ralph Beckett and he showed plenty to work on when third at Newbury on his stable and hurdling debut earlier this month, given a considerate introduction on his first start for three months, but travelling well for a long way. His jumping was a little novicey at times, including at the last, but he wasn’t unduly punished, and is just the type to make considerable progress for his top yard. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one to be interested next time, while his the time he recorded in the final four furlongs earnt him a sectional upgrade (he also has the Sectional Flag). This looks a weaker event and, provided none of the newcomers are above average, he should take plenty of beating.

In-form Henderson has excellent record at Ffos Las Nicky Henderson has an impressive 37% strike rate at Ffos Las and Buddy Holly has been well placed to give him further success in the tigerbet.co.uk Price Boosts Maiden Hurdle (13:20).

There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree and he shaped like a stayer on his debut in a bumper at Punchestown on his sole start for Philip Fenton last season. He showed plenty to work on making his debut for this stable in a novices’ hurdle at Newbury at the end of November, strong enough in the betting for his hurdles debut, but he shaped like a horse who would come on plenty for the experience. That race was won by Klimt Madrik, who has since finished runner-up to Turners Novices’ Hurdle favourite No Drama This End in the Challow Hurdle, so the form has a solid look to it. This doesn’t look the deepest race of its type and, with likely conditions set to place the emphasis firmly on stamina, this should suit him well. He sets the standard on form and looks a sure-fire improver.

Thriving Tonal can win again Tonal hasn’t looked back since returning to the all-weather in October, winning four of his last five starts, and he’s fancied to record yet another success in the Read Meg Nicholls’ Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap (13:32) at Southwell.

One of those wins came over this course and distance and, judged by his latest success over an extended mile at Wolverhampton, his winning spree doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon. He moved through that race like a horse still quite a bit ahead of his mark, shaken up to get into contention around two furlongs out and he readily asserted under just a hands-and-heels ride. That performance was supported by a good timefigure and he’s strongly fancied to defy another 6lb rise in the weights kept to 0-75 company.