Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Take No Chances with Skelton mare

Windsor stages the first day of the three-day Berkshire Winter Million fixture where it could be a good day for Dan Skelton. The stable’s Be Aware chased home impressive winner Lulamba in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown last time and looks the clear pick of the weights back in Grade 2 company in the Lightning Novices’ Chase (13:50). The Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle (15:00) also has a field of five but looks a trickier race to solve, though stablemate Take No Chances could be the answer. A versatile mare, she gained two of her wins last season over two miles in mares’ races, winning a listed contest at Wetherby and a Grade 2 at Ascot. But she also ran well over further in the spring in Grade 1 company behind Lossiemouth when third in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Festival and the Aintree Hurdle. Take No Chances has been returned to three miles for her last two starts and has run well again in graded company both times, going down by a neck to Strong Leader at Wetherby and then earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag when keeping on for third behind the subsequent Long Walk winner Impose Toi in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, shaping better than the bare result from a long way back. A likeable type, her mare’s allowance gives her every chance on these terms against Potters Charm and last year’s winner Nemean Lion.

Luckless Angel still on a good mark

Meanwhile, it’s All-Weather Championships Trials Day at Newcastle with some competitive class 2 contests, including the AWC Sprint Trial Handicap (15:20). Germanic looks sure to go well here again, having made it two wins from three runs at Newcastle when successful on his last start in November. But preference is for Mick Appleby’s four-year-old Coul Angel who deserves a change of luck after his last couple of starts. He had no trouble winning races last year, though, as he made into a useful sprinter with five wins, four of those victories coming on the all-weather. But he could easily have added to those wins if things had gone his way in his last two races. At Kempton in December he ended up with too much to do from last place when finishing well for second behind El Bodon, while at Southwell on New Year’s Day he had no luck in running at all. Hampered twice inside the final furlong, he wound up sixth behind four rivals who he meets again here, including the winner Pocklington, but was beaten little more two lengths, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he can have a big say with a clearer passage.

Conti a Live contender in Sovereign

Back at Windsor, Skelton runs four in the most valuable race on the card, the Sovereign Handicap Hurdle (15:35). Knickerbockerglory ran well in this contest last year when third under Harry Skelton but it looks significant that he deserts the ten-year-old this time in favour of stablemate Live Conti who is half his age. Live Conti had useful form in just three runs as a juvenile last term, winning on his debut at Auteuil before following up at Wetherby on his first start for the Skeltons and then ran a cracker at 16/1 in the Anniversary Hurdle at Aintree when chasing home Willie Mullins’ more battle-hardened filly Murcia. Live Conti made his reappearance in a premier handicap at Ascot just before Christmas but proved weak in the betting and never figured, taking a strong hold and making only a little headway in the straight before being eased once his chance had gone. It’s far too soon to be writing him off in handicaps, however, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Live Conti show much more this time with that run under his belt, especially now that he’s fitted with both a hood and tongue tie.