Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Tedwin Hills has been impressing Timeform's reporters

Mistakes proved costly for Tedwin Hills on his final couple of starts last season as he was still in front and appeared to be going best three from home at Ffos Las only to make a bad mistake which caused his rider to lose his reins and pull up, while he then looked set to gain compensation at Fontwell but unseated his rider three out when seemingly in control. His jumping has proved an asset this season, however, and has been a notable feature of his wide-margin wins at Stratford and Warwick. At Stratford Timeform's reporter commented his jumping was "notably fluent at the head of affairs" and that he was "one to follow". He certainly justified that faith at Warwick last time where he "jumped superbly", according to Timeform's reporter who also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. Tedwin Hills is turned out under a 7 lb penalty in the two-and-a-mile handicap chase (13:55) at Newcastle and looks to hold strong claims on these terms as he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by a couple of pounds. He's unproven on testing going but is in such good form at present he looks worth siding with, especially as he could still have a bit more to offer after only five starts since joining Warren Greatrex.

Jonbon sets a tough standard for rivals to reach

Jonbon fluffed his lines in the Champion Chase last season when effectively losing all chance through a rare jumping lapse, but his overall record is remarkably consistent and suggests he's going to be tough to beat in his bid for a Shloer Chase (14:55) hat-trick. Timeform's benchmark for top-class form is a rating of 165 and Jonbon hit that level on four occasions last season when winning the Tingle Creek, Clarence House and Melling Chases, and also when runner-up to a much-improved Il Etait Temps in the Celebration Chase on his final start of the season. The performance ratings he earned for his Tingle Creek and Clarence House wins were right up there with the best he has achieved in his career, while victory in the Melling Chase provided him with a remarkable tenth Grade 1 and a ninth over fences. As had been the case 12 months earlier, Jonbon's campaign started with victory in the Shloer Chase (14:55) and he again is the headline act of Cheltenham's November meeting. It's a more competitive edition this time around, with Jonbon facing as many rivals here as for the past two renewals combined, but this still appeals as a golden opportunity. Even conceding weight to the field, Jonbon heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 7 lb from Edwardstone.

Bumper form points to better to come from Heads Up

Heads Up fared best of the geldings when runner-up to unbeaten mare Bambino Fever (who was in receipt of 7 lb) in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival, and the form he showed there ensured he took high rank in the division. That display earned Heads Up a Timeform rating of 119, a figure only wide-margin Ascot winner Windbeneathmywings (120) exceeded in bumpers last season. After showing so much promise in bumpers, Heads Up was unsurprisingly a short price on his hurdling debut at Listowel in September. And those who supported him at odds-on wouldn't have had many anxious moments - bar for a couple of mistakes, including at the final flight - as he made most of the running and only needed to be nudged out to score by a couple of lengths with plenty in hand, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter. There was plenty of style to that display but also some substance as runner-up L'Evangeliste went on to score impressively next time out, and the performance provides a solid foundation Heads Up can build on. His smart bumper form certainly offers encouragement he can progress on the bare form he showed at Listowel and marks him out as the most likely winner of the Grade 2 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (15:30) at Cheltenham.