Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Coedana can complete a hat-trick Coedana has shown marked progress since making her debut in May, particularly the last twice in handicaps, and she’s expected to complete a hat-trick in the Copybet Handicap (13:55) at Haydock.

She bumped into some useful types in maiden and novice company and she overcame a pace bias to open her account on handicap debut over a mile and a half at Southwell last month. Coedana had much more in hand than the official margin implied on that occasion, geared down near the finish, and she followed up in most impressive fashion at Newcastle last time. A stronger gallop that day allowed her to express herself more, tanking into contention and she had the race sewn up from around two furlongs out, readily moving clear and again eased at the finish. The timefigure backs up the visual impression she made and a subsequent 8lb rise looks lenient. The way she shapes suggests that this longer trip should be within range and, with the return to turf not expected to pose a problem, she makes plenty of appeal.

Eternal Force has some strong form William Haggas and the same owners won the Live Racing Streaming At Copybet Handicap (15:05) at Haydock with Al Mubhir in 2022 and have excellent claims once more with Eternal Force.

He had some strong form in maiden and novice company prior to opening his account when starting 14/1-on favourite at Redcar in August, not needing to be at his best but barely moving out of third gear. Eternal Force confirmed himself a useful performer when following up on his handicap debut at Newbury last time, though, and there was plenty to like about that performance. That handicap saw a trio of much-improved three-year-olds pull clear in the closing stages and that form is starting to work out well, too, with the third and fourth both winning next time, while the fifth also progressed again in defeat. Eternal Force knuckled down well on that occasion, and he’s just the sort to raise his game further now, fully expected to shrug off a 5lb rise in the weights.

Flags point to Kinswoman Kinswoman has hit the frame in all eight of her starts so far and, though she failed to complete a hat-trick at York last time, she emerged with plenty of credit, and remains one to be positive about in the Weatherbys Stallion Book Handicap (16:50) at Haydock.

The drop to five furlongs has been the making of her, opening her account with the minimum off fuss at prohibitive odds at Windsor in August, and she followed up in straightforward fashion back in handicap company at Chester next time. That performance was backed up by a solid timefigure, while the runner-up won next time to boost the form further, and Kinswoman went agonisingly close from this mark last time. She was caught out by being a little less streetwise than the winner when first coming under pressure, hanging to her right but staying on well to the line and only just failing to prevail. Kinswomen comes out top on Timeform weight-adjusted rating, has the Horse In Focus and Hot Trainer Flag, and it is hard to get away from her claims turned out quickly from the same mark in a race which perhaps hasn’t got as much depth.