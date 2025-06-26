Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Reel Her In can take advantage of low mark back over hurdles

Reel Her In’s form figures over hurdles are hardly inspiring but she does look worth noting in the mares’ handicap hurdle at Cartmel (15:08). Having begun her career in Ireland with Gavin Cromwell before switching to Ben Haslam in the second half of last year, she has yet to look like troubling the judge in seven starts over hurdles, with her last run in that sphere coming when well beaten at Sedgefield in March. It’s been a different story in staying handicaps on the Flat, however, as Reel Her In has shown a fair level of ability since joining her North Yorkshire yard. She won twice at Musselburgh last October and has made the frame in all her Flat starts since, returning to winning ways in an apprentice handicap at Carlisle last time when suited by the emphasis on stamina in that contest in excess of two miles on a stiff track. On pedigree, the J. P. McManus-owned Reel Her In ought to be more of a hurdler than a Flat performer as her dam Jer’s Girl was a useful performer in that sphere for McManus and a dual Grade 1 winner as a novice. With her tongue tied for the first time, Reel Her In, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, could well be capable of exploiting her current mark over hurdles for a stable which has had more winners at Cartmel than at any other jumps track in the last five seasons, including a double on this card a year ago.

Diamond Rain due a first Group win at Newcastle

Charlie Appleby looks to have found a good opportunity for smart filly Diamond Rain to gain a first win above listed company in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes (19:05). This will be the four-year-old’s first start on an all-weather surface but that’s not expected to trouble the daughter of Shamardal who boasts an excellent pedigree, being out of Oaks winner Dancing Rain. Diamond Rain would almost certainly have found the Oaks coming a bit soon for her last year as she only made her debut in May, but she won her first two starts in the manner of a smart filly, including a listed race at Newbury which made her just 3/1 for the Ribblesdale Stakes. However, she failed to beat a rival at Royal Ascot and then had heavy ground to contend with when returning in a listed race at Doncaster in the autumn. But with plenty of scope, Diamond Rain looked the type to do better still at four and she returned with an improved effort in a listed race at Haydock last month which suggests she’ll keep progressing this season. She stayed on well to get the better of smart mare Running Lion by a length and three quarters which makes her the one to beat here, 3 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Mr Ubiquitous on a roll for Royal Ascot-winning yard

Harry Eustace had a week to remember at Royal Ascot with Group 1 wins for Docklands and Time For Sandals, and with Eustace having the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag, the stable is enjoying a fine spell of form in general. That’s exemplified by the record of three-year-old gelding Mr Ubiquitous, who has won four of his last five starts in handicaps and has a good chance of bagging another in Newmarket’s seven-furlong contest (20:20). Mr Ubiquitous, a son of Massaat like his stable’s Queen Anne Stakes winner Docklands, began his winning spree at Windsor at the end of April and has since been successful at Brighton, Salisbury and Newbury. His last couple of wins have come with 7 lb-claimer Jack Nicholls in the saddle and who will be bidding for a quick hat-trick here, his claim negating the penalty Mr Ubiquitous picked up for his latest success. That came on Tuesday when Mr Ubiquitous had little trouble following up his Salisbury victory which came in an apprentice race, meaning he didn’t have a penalty to carry at Newbury. A troubled passage masked his superiority, though, and he was value for more than his half-length winning margin over This Farh as he won easily once getting a gap. Assuming he copes with the quick turnaround, Mr Ubiquitous, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, will be a tough nut to crack.