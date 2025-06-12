Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Newbury one-two can dominate again at York

The most valuable event on York’s card is the mile and a quarter handicap (16:10), worth more than £36,000 to the winner, which looks a likely stepping stone towards the even more valuable John Smith’s Cup run over the same course and distance in about a month’s time. In fact, all bar bottom weight Zain Star in this field of twelve are also engaged in next month’s contest. The pair to concentrate here look to be the unexposed four-year-olds Burrito and Sovereign Sea, representing John & Thady Gosden (who have the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag) and Roger Varian respectively. The pair first met at Newbury four weeks ago when both put up useful performances in finishing clear of the rest. Burrito had half a length to spare on that occasion and while both have gone up plenty in the weights, Burrito is fancied to come out on top again in this rematch. Out of the Pretty Polly Stakes winner Thistle Bird who has already produced the smart winners Epictetus and Jumbly, Burrito looks on the way to proving a similar standard himself after just three starts. Gelded since last year, he showed plenty of improvement on his handicap debut at Newbury, travelling powerfully behind the pace and asserting in the final fifty yards to win with a bit in hand after Sovereign Sea had tackled him in the final furlong. The runner-up put up an improved effort too, stepping up in trip, after meeting some trouble two furlongs out, and with that race looking strong form – both earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag - the same two can dominate again, perhaps on the way to another meeting in the John Smith’s Cup.

John L Sullivan clear pick of the weights at Chester

It’s not that often that a horse is as much as 5 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in a handicap but that’s the case with Lucinda Russell’s gelding John L Sullivan in one of Chester’s handicaps over the extended seven furlongs (16:35) and it makes him worth a close look. While it’s true he’s been handed a tricky draw widest of all, his style of racing – he tends to start slowly and he travels strongly held up – it isn’t necessarily the negative it first appears. John L Sullivan - named after a famed nineteenth-century American boxer - thrived last season, winning twice, including when signing off at Musselburgh in November when produced to lead close home and, being an imposing sort, he looks the type to do well again this term. Having had a breathing operation over the winter, John L Sullivan wasn’t knocked about on his reappearance at Ayr last month when easy to back but made some late headway and earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. Racing off the same lenient mark here, better is anticipated this time with that run under his belt. His trainer had her best Flat campaign to date last season, with 11 wins, and she’s had a winner from just two previous runners at Chester.

Breeders’ Cup winner bids to regain winning thread at Cork

Cork’s Midsummer Sprint Stakes (18:34), a listed contest for three-year-olds over five furlongs, sees the second start of the year for last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Sprint winner Magnum Force. Ger Lyons sent him to Del Mar with only a win in a maiden over this evening’s course-and-distance to his name, but he had run well in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster on his final start before the Breeders’ Cup, finishing third behind Aesterius and Big Mojo. Magnum Force managed to turn the tables on that pair at Del Mar under an excellent ride from Colin Keane. Typically travelling well, Magnum Force surged through up the rail in the home straight before being produced late to beat fellow Irish raider Arizona Blaze by half a length. That form has worked out well, with Arizona Blaze and Big Mojo among those to have won back in Europe this year. However, Magnum Force failed to give his running when returning in a listed contest against some older rivals at Naas last month, finishing last of seven. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here and with that run behind him, Magnum Force – who is still in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot next week - looks well worth another chance given how he progressed in his first season.