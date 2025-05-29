Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Kisskodi stands out on ratings The Star Sports Brighton Owners Series Handicap (14:05) doesn’t look the deepest race and it looks an excellent opportunity for the Harry Eustace-trained Kisskodi to open his account.

He has shown improved form since entering handicaps this season, well backed on his return when finding just one too good at Newcastle, shaping better than the bare result at Catterick next time, and producing a big career-best effort when beaten a head at Haydock last week. Again, he attracted good support in the market, and left the impression he should have won, looking in control once kicking for home, but his rider looking over both shoulders in the final furlong while not being quite as vigorous as earlier in the race. Kisskodi was given the Horse In Focus Flag afterwards, marking him out as a horse to follow, and connections have wisely turned him out quickly so he can race from the same mark. He’s been expensive to follow this year, but has a professional jockey back on board, and looks particularly well treated – he’s at least 9lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Buy The Dip goes well at Brighton Buy The Dip goes particularly well at Brighton with form figures of 321421, both of those wins coming over this course and distance, and he looks interesting in the Starsports.Bet Handicap (16:40).

Indeed, he has the Horses For Courses Flag as a result, and he’s handicapped to strike having dropped 4lb below his last winning mark. Buy The Dip didn’t shape too badly on his return in a stronger race than this at Newbury a fortnight ago, either, and he can have that effort marked up given he fared best of those ridden prominently in a race that teed up for the closers. He often comes good at this time of the year and he represents a trainer who has his horses in good form at present – he has the Hot Trainer Flag.

Buick a jockey to follow at Haydock William Buick has an excellent record at Haydock with a 35.63% strike rate at the track in the last five seasons, and he can also boast a £1 level-stakes profit of £29.50. He has four rides on Friday, but one of his better chances comes on the Charlie Johnston-trained Pole Star in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Novice Stakes (18:05).