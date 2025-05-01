Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Exciting Cosmic Year can continue on an upward curve

It has been an excellent spring for Juddmonte's colts as Field of Gold and Jonquil took two of the major Guineas trials, landing the Craven and Greenham respectively, while Cosmic Year also enhanced his reputation with a thumping five-length success in an all-weather novice at Kempton. All three would have been worth their place in the 2000 Guineas, but only Field of Gold has been declared, with connections instead opting to take a more gradual ascent to the top with Cosmic Year who contests the listed King Charles II Stakes (14:20) at Newmarket on Friday.

Cosmic Year would have been running in the Guineas after only two starts and, as impressive as he was on both occasions, it's understandable that connections have opted against pitching him into the deep end and bidding to become the first horse since Camelot in 2012 to win the 2000 Guineas after just two runs. With the Guineas in mind, Cosmic Year's lack of experience was cited as a possible issue by Timeform's reporter who noted "the undulations at Newmarket along with the vastly more competitive environment both have the potential to provide a shock to the system". Cosmic Year will still have to deal with the undulations on Friday, but in listed company his form is right up there with the best on offer and he is behind only Symbol of Honour on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, and by only 1 lb at that. Cosmic Year also has the Timeform Large P to show he's open to significant improvement, so he is expected to take the step up in class in his stride and book his place in top company.

Mullins can resume domination with Blizzard of Oz

Willie Mullins was out of luck in the novice handicap chase (17:25) at Punchestown last season when his only finisher, Tactical Move, beat only one home, but that was the first edition since 2017 that Mullins hadn't won the race. Mullins took the prize with some talented chasers during that winning sequence, with Kemboy, Real Steel and Asterion Forlonge all going on to win in graded company, with Kemboy proving especially successful and establishing himself as a top-class performer. Mullins runs five this year with Blizzard of Oz standing out as one who could prove to be ahead of his mark. A talented sort in bumpers who was runner-up in a Grade 2 at Aintree on his final start in that sphere, Blizzard of Oz also showed ability during a light campaign over hurdles and won two of his four starts last season. He's still searching for a first win over fences but he's shown useful form to finish placed on all three starts in good-quality beginners' chases and he remains with potential as he steps into handicap company for the first time.

Moulin Booj can make long journey pay off

It's a long way from George Scott's yard in Newmarket to Musselburgh racecourse in Scotland and it's understandably a journey the trainer has been selective about taking. Scott has had only three runners at Musselburgh, but they have resulted in a winner and two seconds. He sends a couple of runners on the trip north for Friday's card and both have strong claims. Moretons' chance in the opening five-furlong maiden is there for all to see as he faces only a couple of rivals and one of them showed very little on debut, but Moulin Booj is likely to be of more interest to punters in the five-furlong handicap (14:10). Moulin Booj hasn't been at his very best in two starts since losing out by only a head at Southwell in March, but excuses can be made as he was upped to class 3 company on both occasions, while last time at Lingfield he shaped as if still in good form only for the step up to six furlongs to count against him. His Timeform report on that occasion signed off with the comment "will be suited by a return to 5f", so he looks to have been found a suitable opportunity down to the minimum trip and back in class 4 company.