Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest Tregoning bidding to enhance Thirsk record Marcus Tregoning is understandably selective with the horses he sends on the long journey from his Hampshire base to Thirsk in North Yorkshire. Since Tregoning started training in 1998 he has had only 30 runners at Thirsk, but he has had 14 winners at a hugely impressive strike rate of nearly 47%. Tregoning has had only four runners at Thirsk in the past decade but the most recent of them, Quietness, was successful three weeks ago. On Friday, Tregoning will be represented by Moonjid in the opening mile novice (13:40). Moonjid didn't show a lot on his debut at Newbury but produced a more encouraging effort when fourth at Goodwood last time and could still do better (he's by Mohaather and out of a listed winner).

Newmarket-based William Haggas also has a notable record at Thirsk, operating at a 34% strike rate in the past decade. His sole runner at the track on Friday is Cool Legend in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap (16:50). He was disappointing at Ripon last time, looking tricky under pressure, though he had shaped with encouragement when fourth on his penultimate start at Newbury and the return to a less undulating track might suit.

Can switch to Owen rejuvenate Overnight Oats? James Owen has made a superb impression since taking out his full training licence in 2022 and has developed a reputation for excelling with new recruits to the yard. Owen has had 16 horses win on their first start for the yard and they have come at a strike rate of 24.2% and produced a profit of £9.29 to £1 level stakes. He had a stable-switcher, B Associates, win at 7/1 at Yarmouth on Sunday and he runs another interesting newcomer to the yard in the opening seven-furlong apprentice handicap at Southwell (16:13) on Friday. Overnight Oats was disappointing for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole, failing to recapture the level of form he showed for William Muir and Chris Grassick last year, but he has tumbled in the weights and is down in grade as a consequence. He starts out for Owen with the stable in superb order having sent out four winners from its last ten runners, and those four winners were all partnered by apprentice Sean Dylan Bowen who is operating at a 28.9% strike rate for the yard.

Ryan Moore a notable booking for Spirit of Breeze Spirit of Breeze (14:25 Sandown) hasn't run since winning a Leicester handicap in July of last year but the booking of Ryan Moore - which has generated the Timeform Jockey Uplift Flag - suggests that fitness is unlikely to be a concern on his return. Ryan Moore is set to take his first ride for the stable since his brother Josh joined his father Gary on the licence at the start of May. Indeed, Ryan Moore, who has a significant commitment as number one rider at Ballydoyle, has been booked sparingly by his father in recent years. His only ride for Gary Moore this year, prior to the joint-licence, was aboard Champagne Piaff who won the Great Metropolitan Handicap at Epsom in April. Last year his record for his father was three wins from just five rides, while the season before it was two wins from only four rides.

Tip of the Day Montbeliarde - 16:55 Salisbury Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Montbeliarde failed to make a telling impact in three starts in maidens and novice company but he took a big step forward when upped in trip to seven furlongs on his nursery debut at Kempton last month, finding only a well-treated rival from a red-hot yard too strong. Montbeliarde had to settle for second behind the long odds-on favourite, but he kept on well to pull four lengths clear of the remainder and did enough to show that he's started out in handicaps from a lenient mark. He's able to race off the same mark here so has a clear edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - he's 6 lb clear - and the step up to a mile could bring about further improvement.