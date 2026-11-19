Timeform provide an overview of three things to note on Friday at Ascot and Chepstow.

Crystal Island an exciting prospect

Crystal Island changed hands for £205,000 after winning his sole start in points and he has an unblemished record under Rules so far. He looked a smart prospect when winning a maiden hurdle at this course on his Rules debut in December last year, and confirmed that impression when following up under a penalty at Ffos Las four months later. Both of those races are working out well, his final start coming in a novice which had plenty of depth for the time of the season. Everything about Crystal Island suggests he can take his form to a new level now switched to fences, so he’s an exciting prospect up against a couple who had a similar level of form over hurdles and also look chasers in the making in the Ladbrokes ‘Chasing Excellence’ Beginners’ Chase (12:10).

Old Habits has form in the book

Old Habits cost €40,000 after finishing third of five in an Irish point-to-point and he looks a good purchase for the price given what he’s shown under Rules so far. He started favourite and duly made a winning start in a bumper at Southwell last season, and improved further when finishing runner-up to a good prospect of Gordon Elliott’s under a penalty at Ayr on his next start. Old Habits was also well found in the market for his return and hurdling debut at Perth last month, shaping like one who is in need for a step up in trip, but that run should also have sharpened him up. He split a couple of next-time-out winners on that occasion, so it is form to have a favourable view of, and with improvement forthcoming, he makes quite a bit of appeal in McCarthey Construction Novices’ Hurdle (12:22).

Paul Nicholls claimed his record-breaking 3,931st winner at Warwick on Thursday

Expensive Flat recruit one to follow

The Dan Skelton machine continues to churn, with 151 winners at the time of writing at a 27% strike rate, and Push The Limit is fancied to give him another success in the Bet With Ascot Donation Box Winners ‘Introductory’ Hurdle (13:20). He was smart on the Flat for Ralph Beckett and new connections went to an eye-watering 580,000 guineas to secure his services at the sales in October last year. Admittedly, he was a little underwhelming on his stable and hurdles debut at Carlisle last month, failing to land the odds, but that came in a race where the pace held up, with nothing who were ridden more patiently able to make an impact. Push The Limit could hardly be in better hands and, sure to have learnt plenty from that initial experience, he’s sure to do better in this sphere given the level of his Flat form.