Timeform & GBR launch exciting New To Racing Racecard

Timeform’s New To Racing Racecards, produced in association with Great British Racing, are heading to a racecourse near you soon.

Day two of the Dante Festival at York will see the latest trial of a new product, specifically designed to augment the experience for those who attend racing infrequently and help them feel more engaged with the action on the track. Following extensive research and on course testing over the past 18 months, the card aims to present the complex and intricate world of horse racing form in a more accessible and tailored format. Although still work in progress, it has already had a very warm response from the newer racegoers who used it at Haydock’s Sprint Cup Day and the Paddy Power Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham last year with positive sentiment around ease of use, how it helps them understand the sport they are watching and the fact it feels tailored to their needs. The new racecards will be launched across selected Premier Raceday fixtures from July, with customers asked to continue to provide feedback on how they can evolve further and better provide more of the key information they are looking for.

