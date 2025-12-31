Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

No hiding place in this good-quality handicap and the winner of the previous 2 renewals managed only fifth this time around, which in itself could be construed as a positive for the form of a race that featured a thrilling climax, with a pair of closers split by a rival who did everything but win having made his move before them.

DEEP CAVE is one of those staying chasers from the stable amidst a rise through the ranks, still some way to go before he's emulating the likes of Win My Wings and Kitty's Light but heading towards those prestigious long-distance handicaps himself the way he's going, bringing up a cross-code hat-trick with another personal best; patiently ridden, headway when got gap on inner home turn, chased leader before last, tackled leader final 100 yds, kept on well, edged ahead dying strides; the stronger the gallop the better the way he's ridden.

LEAVE OF ABSENCE wasted no time getting back on the up away from bottomless ground, denied in agonising fashion by another progressive type whose move came later, the absence of a tongue tie seemingly having no negative impact on a zestful display; close up, jumped/travelled well, led on bridle 3 out, quickened straight, reduced advantage soon after last, rallied and seemed set to do enough only to buckle close home; he'll remain of plenty of interest and can go on the early short-list for races like the Ultima now, especially as he's already shown his effectiveness at Cheltenham.

JOHNNYWHO couldn't have shaped much better, his 2 starts back this season suggesting it's a case of when rather than if he wins a major staying handicap, with the biggest one of them all at Aintree in April presumably top of the agenda but the likes of the UItima or Kim Muir (second last year but on brink of too high a rating to get in now) steps on the way, neither of which will harm his form chance at Aintree given the weights will already be out by then; waited with, shaken up 3 out, not quicken 2 out, rallied well run-in, finished with a flourish.

HYLAND was right back to something like his best 2024/25 form, on a reduced mark now after some charity from the handicapper and likely to have been snapping right at the heels of the winner without an untimely blunder; tracked pace, second when bad mistake 2 out, rallied last and continued to run on.

VICTTORINO met with defeat in this race for the first time after his back-to-back wins in 2023 and 2024 but clearly took a step back in the right direction all the same, shaping as if he's working his way right back and still on a mark he can exploit; dropped out, still plenty to do 4 out, steady headway out wide straight, kept on well from last, nearest at the finish.

HENRY'S FRIEND duly gave a much better account of himself away from Cheltenham whilst leaving the impression a BHA mark of 146 leaves him vulnerable to an improver or 3; led until 3 out, rallied until last, held run-in.

BLOW YOUR WAD probably remains in form considering he hung around for a long while despite having jumped sloppily; tracked pace, lost place when not fluent fifth, sixth, reminders soon after fifteenth, rallied from home turn, held when blundered 2 out.

TRANSMISSION ended up running better than on his first 2 starts back but hardly shaped as if the same progressive force he'd looked as a novice; raced off the pace, awkward eleventh, never going well from early final circuit, merely closed up late.

PIC ROC again shaped better than the bare result, a blunder rather than a troubled start holding him back this time; waited with, headway when bad mistake 4 out, no realistic chance after; he still has only one odds-on win to his name over fences but has kept some good company along the way.

GA LAW failed to build on his comeback 7 weeks on, a well-run 3m perhaps more of a test than ideal; in touch, lost place when shaken up home turn, no threat after.

TWO FOR GOLD went backwards from his reappearance, consistency long since a weakness and highly unlikely to change at his age; prominent, not fluent first, lost place 3 out, beaten when pulled up next.

THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE added to a patchy record, running worse rather than better with a run behind him; settled in touch out wide, lost ground halfway, tailed off when hit 3 out.