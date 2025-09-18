Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

A valuable maiden still in its infancy, won last year by Group 1 winner Whirl, the well-backed favourite representing the same connections and progressing again in defeat behind another very promising type, most of the newcomers having plenty to offer on looks and pedigree in a race to keep firmly on side short and long term.

CLASSIC CUVEE, easy to back despite taking the eye beforehand, nevertheless confirmed debut promise, showing a fine attitude to fend off another well-bred type from a major yard, this a fourth winner from just 6 runners at the meeting so far for her red-hot stable; handy, travelled well, led under 2f out, tackled 1f out, held on gamely; sure to stay at least 1m and very much the sort to go on improving into her 3-y-o campaign, a Fillies' Mile entry showing the regard in which she's held.

AMELIA EARHART, after 6 weeks off, was all the rage in the betting and continues to shape up well, going down fighting to one who's a half-sister to a multiple Group 1 winner in the Coolmore ownership; prominent, travelled fluently, led over 2f out, headed under 2f out, rallied but never getting back past tough Classic Cuvee as the pair motored through the line; an imposing type, she's bound to win her fair share, especially when upped to middle distances at 3 yrs.

LEADING DANCER is bred to be sharp but had taken time to make the track as far as 2-y-os are concerned and is going to outstay her pedigree, shaping with plenty of encouragement behind the top 2 in the betting who'd already shown plenty; dwelt, waited with, pushed along 2f out, ran green, progress 1f out, stayed on; rates a banker for a similar race with improvement looking a formality, 1m likely to be within range.

SPLISH SPLASH continued her encouraging start upped in trip; close up, led briefly under 3f out, not quicken entering final 1f; lacks the scope of most of these but she's likely to progress further all the same.

FRACTIONAL, bred in the purple, looked backward beforehand and shaped in kind for the most part before catching the eye come the finish; raced off the pace, edged left soon after start, off the bridle before most, hung left under 2f out, progress entering final 1f, finished with running left under considerate handling; very much built to improve with age she'll be suited by at least 1m and is likely to prove a different proposition next time, deserving her place in any 'Horses To Follow' lists for 2026.

TRES CHAUD cost plenty as a yearling and is bound to improve on this debut form, particularly as she didn't look fully tuned up; in rear, shaken up under 3f out, hung left under 2f out, late headway under considerate handling; longer trips will suit and she has the frame to make up into the potentially useful 3-y-o that she's bred to be.

WID was prominent in the betting but looked and ran as if in need of run for fitness and experience; mid-field, took strong hold, brief headway over 2f out, left behind approaching final 1f; has plenty of scope and seems sure to do better, particularly as she gets older (will stay at least 1m).

LADY GORMIRE, who'd been thumped by the Lowther runner-up when second on her debut 10 weeks earlier, should stay this far but failed to improve in a race with much more depth; took keen hold, led until under 3f out, dropped away over 1f out.

AL QAYSIYYA, easy to back, had the best part of 5 lengths to find with the winner on debut and shaped as if amiss; in touch, raced freely, pushed along under 3f out, folded over 1f out, eased off.

LADY BIRGMA, who had been sold cheaply (not much on looks), was extremely shouty/green beforehand, even unseating her rider when about to leave the paddock and soon behind in the race itself.