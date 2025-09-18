Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of maidens at Doncaster's St Leger Festival that should work out well.
7f fillies' maiden, Doncaster
Friday 12 September
A valuable maiden still in its infancy, won last year by Group 1 winner Whirl, the well-backed favourite representing the same connections and progressing again in defeat behind another very promising type, most of the newcomers having plenty to offer on looks and pedigree in a race to keep firmly on side short and long term.
CLASSIC CUVEE, easy to back despite taking the eye beforehand, nevertheless confirmed debut promise, showing a fine attitude to fend off another well-bred type from a major yard, this a fourth winner from just 6 runners at the meeting so far for her red-hot stable; handy, travelled well, led under 2f out, tackled 1f out, held on gamely; sure to stay at least 1m and very much the sort to go on improving into her 3-y-o campaign, a Fillies' Mile entry showing the regard in which she's held.
AMELIA EARHART, after 6 weeks off, was all the rage in the betting and continues to shape up well, going down fighting to one who's a half-sister to a multiple Group 1 winner in the Coolmore ownership; prominent, travelled fluently, led over 2f out, headed under 2f out, rallied but never getting back past tough Classic Cuvee as the pair motored through the line; an imposing type, she's bound to win her fair share, especially when upped to middle distances at 3 yrs.
LEADING DANCER is bred to be sharp but had taken time to make the track as far as 2-y-os are concerned and is going to outstay her pedigree, shaping with plenty of encouragement behind the top 2 in the betting who'd already shown plenty; dwelt, waited with, pushed along 2f out, ran green, progress 1f out, stayed on; rates a banker for a similar race with improvement looking a formality, 1m likely to be within range.
SPLISH SPLASH continued her encouraging start upped in trip; close up, led briefly under 3f out, not quicken entering final 1f; lacks the scope of most of these but she's likely to progress further all the same.
FRACTIONAL, bred in the purple, looked backward beforehand and shaped in kind for the most part before catching the eye come the finish; raced off the pace, edged left soon after start, off the bridle before most, hung left under 2f out, progress entering final 1f, finished with running left under considerate handling; very much built to improve with age she'll be suited by at least 1m and is likely to prove a different proposition next time, deserving her place in any 'Horses To Follow' lists for 2026.
TRES CHAUD cost plenty as a yearling and is bound to improve on this debut form, particularly as she didn't look fully tuned up; in rear, shaken up under 3f out, hung left under 2f out, late headway under considerate handling; longer trips will suit and she has the frame to make up into the potentially useful 3-y-o that she's bred to be.
WID was prominent in the betting but looked and ran as if in need of run for fitness and experience; mid-field, took strong hold, brief headway over 2f out, left behind approaching final 1f; has plenty of scope and seems sure to do better, particularly as she gets older (will stay at least 1m).
LADY GORMIRE, who'd been thumped by the Lowther runner-up when second on her debut 10 weeks earlier, should stay this far but failed to improve in a race with much more depth; took keen hold, led until under 3f out, dropped away over 1f out.
AL QAYSIYYA, easy to back, had the best part of 5 lengths to find with the winner on debut and shaped as if amiss; in touch, raced freely, pushed along under 3f out, folded over 1f out, eased off.
LADY BIRGMA, who had been sold cheaply (not much on looks), was extremely shouty/green beforehand, even unseating her rider when about to leave the paddock and soon behind in the race itself.
1m maiden, Doncaster
Saturday 13 September
A valuable maiden attracted a good-quality field on looks, 2 newcomers that knocked the eye out physically - particularly Lyneham - pulling clear of the still-green favourite who'd already shown fairly useful form, the winner receiving a free entry into the 2026 St Leger, just like the previous day's equivalent for fillies this very much a race to follow.
PATHEIN is out of a maiden but cost plenty as a yearling, probably due to his imposing physique, and despite hailing from a yard which isn't renowned for winning 2-y-o debutants, looked a good prospect, pulling clear of the favourite with another very promising newcomer; steadied at the start, waited with, smooth headway under 3f out, produced to lead over 1f out, tackled last ½f, given just one crack of the whip and held on gamely; holds no pattern-race entries but he seems destined for better things.
LYNEHAM, a very expensive purchase from an exceptional family, has bags of size and scope and shaped very well having been well backed, denied only by another fine-looking debutant; mid-field, pushed along over 3f out, good headway 2f out, challenged final 1f, stayed on well, edged out near line but pulled clear of remainder; probably the best-looking juvenile to run at this meeting and he should make considerable progress as his stamina is drawn out, a very smart 3-y-o in the making.
DEL MARO was in a deeper race than on debut and still in need of the experience, beaten by a pair of exciting newcomers; prominent, led under 2f out, headed when ran green approaching final 1f, one paced; will be suited by 1¼m and very much the type to develop into a useful performer as he matures, certainly if looks and pedigree are anything to go by.
TEST RUN, an expensive one for the stable, has plenty of scope and offered something to work on against some very promising types; raced off the pace, pushed along over 3f out, steady progress over 1f out, took fourth near line, hands-and-heels ride; bred to be useful and sure to improve (will be suited by further than 1m).
MERCI MONSIEUR is better judged on debut form for now, in against some very well-bred types on this occasion; led until under 2f out, left behind final 1f, not knocked about; looks the part and remains capable of better.
SEEWAY should know more next time and improve, much lesser maidens than this one easy to find; close up, not settle fully, driven over 2f out, weakened.
COLOURBAND made some appeal on pedigree and looked very fit but failed to last out; handy, ridden 2f out, left behind approaching final 1f; there's not much to him in terms of size.
EL LOCO cost 6 figures as a yearling but looked backward and is one for the longer term, plenty to like about him physically; slowly into stride, in rear, off the bridle before most, merely passed beaten horses.
MR WONKA failed to repeat last effort, albeit in a better race; raced off the pace, brief headway under 3f out, dropped away over 1f out; should stay 1m and have more to offer in time as he fills out.
MORBEH, who'd contested another strong race on debut 8 weeks earlier, should stay at least this far but needs more time; dwelt, mid-field, struggling when hung left 2f out, eased off.
