Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of handicaps that look like strong form and should work out well.
1m3½f handicap, Windsor
Monday September 1
One of just 2 handicap debutants getting the better of the sole last-time-out winner is reason enough to be quite positive on this form, and that's without factoring in the very useful pedigrees of the pair; the first 5 all came from mid-field or further back.
FURHAAN benefited from the much longer trip in making a successful handicap debut, plainly still a work in progress and taking a while to get to grips with this softer ground, but powering home to wrest the spoils in the style of one who can go on improving for a while yet; held up, went a bit in snatches, steady headway from 2f out, stayed on to lead dying strides.
SILVER CHAMBER ran at least as well in defeat as when getting the better of a subsequent improver the time before, claimed only right at the death by a totally unexposed one; slowly into stride, mid-division, travelled fluently, headway to lead around 2f out, tackled well inside final 1f, edged out dying strides; it's likely she's got more still to offer.
GLITTER CODE bounced back to his best trying a longer trip, back on soft ground for the first time since chasing home a fairly useful pair in a Brighton maiden last summer; missed the break, held up, headway when carried left under 3f out, led briefly around 2f out, no extra only late on.
VERSAILLES PRINCE went closer over this still longer trip than when a warm order on his handicap bow, still learning the ropes and likely to find a race coming his way before the end of the season; waited with, not clear run under 3f out, headway under 2f out, kept on.
THREE ON THURSDAY, on softer ground than previously, is much better than she could show here; in rear, no room over 2f out, still just about last 1f out, stayed on and took fifth near line; she's still unexposed at this sort of trip.
OTTOMAN shaped as if still in good form returning after 9 weeks off, just not fully getting home over this longer trip on soft ground; prominent, took strong hold, went on under 4f out, hung left under 3f out, headed when wandered soon after, faded.
NELSON GATE, turned out again quickly, failed to repeat his last couple of efforts, the outing perhaps coming too soon; tracked pace, close up over 2f out, faded final 1f with his head a bit high.
FLAGON DRY, upped in trip on softer ground than previously and in first-time blinkers, took a step back in the right direction at least; soon led, headed under 4f out, hampered over 2f out, no chance after.
WITCH HAZEL, switched to turf for her handicap bow, fared no better after 3 months off; in touch until 2f out, dropped away.
CALAXY was possibly unsuited by conditions, but she's yet to offer a great deal this year; mid-field, lost place over 2f out.
1m handicap, Southwell
Tuesday September 2
With 3 of the first 4 home progressive 3-y-os, and the other to make the frame an upwardly-mobile older horse, this appeals as handicap form worth following in the coming weeks; it was soundly run, too.
RUN WITH IT is progressing well on all-weather and followed up from Wolverhampton with his most taking and professional display so far; waited with, shaken up entering straight, good headway 2f out, bumped entering final 1f, led soon after, forged clear; will remain of interest under similar conditions.
GOLDEN THORN was sent off a big price for one who had a subsequent winner immediately behind her when scoring at Windsor, but ran well back on all-weather under another positive ride; prominent, led early in straight, hung left 1f out, headed soon after, kept on, no match for winner.
BEAMING LIGHT was back up to a more suitable trip and wasted no time getting back to form; mid-field, shaken up 2f out, had to wait for gap over 1f out, kept on well final 1f; has barely put a foot wrong this year and this suggests he could have more wins in him in the coming weeks.
GREAT DREAM finished fourth in a novice that is working out well last time and took another step forward switched to handicaps; slowly into stride, in rear, headway under 2f out, kept on final 1f; a good-topped colt with a nice pedigree, this is unlikely to prove his limit and he's one to bear in mind for a similar event.
A MAJOR PAYNE, back on all-weather, in first-time cheekpieces, continues in good heart; steadied at the start, in rear, shaken up under 2f out, had to pick way through over 1f out, not quicken final 1f.
QUIET RESOLVE, claimer ridden, seems to be in a lull for now; mid-field, headway around 2f out, effort flattened out; he's well suited to the straight track at Newcastle and a return to that venue could help spark a revival.
AL RUFAA was back down in grade but underperformed, adding to a patchy record this year; prominent, typically took strong hold, pushed along early in straight, every chance under 2f out, faded.
CORUNDUM, back down in trip, after 10 weeks off, can have this run ignored; raced wide, mid-field, badly hampered and shuffled right back over 2f out as field tacked across to stand side, not recover, not unduly punished.
CREST OF LIGHT, without the headgear this time, might have needed the run on first outing since leaving Kevin Philippart De Foy after 3 months off; mid-field, switched over 2f out, effort soon after, hampered over 1f out, weakened; next run should reveal more.
BOLD SUITOR again ran below form; led, headed early in straight, weakened over 1f out.
EAGLE DAY, in first-time visor and back on all-weather for first time since March, but continues out of sorts; handy, raced freely, weakened from 2f out.
