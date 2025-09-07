Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

One of just 2 handicap debutants getting the better of the sole last-time-out winner is reason enough to be quite positive on this form, and that's without factoring in the very useful pedigrees of the pair; the first 5 all came from mid-field or further back.

FURHAAN benefited from the much longer trip in making a successful handicap debut, plainly still a work in progress and taking a while to get to grips with this softer ground, but powering home to wrest the spoils in the style of one who can go on improving for a while yet; held up, went a bit in snatches, steady headway from 2f out, stayed on to lead dying strides.

SILVER CHAMBER ran at least as well in defeat as when getting the better of a subsequent improver the time before, claimed only right at the death by a totally unexposed one; slowly into stride, mid-division, travelled fluently, headway to lead around 2f out, tackled well inside final 1f, edged out dying strides; it's likely she's got more still to offer.

GLITTER CODE bounced back to his best trying a longer trip, back on soft ground for the first time since chasing home a fairly useful pair in a Brighton maiden last summer; missed the break, held up, headway when carried left under 3f out, led briefly around 2f out, no extra only late on.

VERSAILLES PRINCE went closer over this still longer trip than when a warm order on his handicap bow, still learning the ropes and likely to find a race coming his way before the end of the season; waited with, not clear run under 3f out, headway under 2f out, kept on.

THREE ON THURSDAY, on softer ground than previously, is much better than she could show here; in rear, no room over 2f out, still just about last 1f out, stayed on and took fifth near line; she's still unexposed at this sort of trip.

OTTOMAN shaped as if still in good form returning after 9 weeks off, just not fully getting home over this longer trip on soft ground; prominent, took strong hold, went on under 4f out, hung left under 3f out, headed when wandered soon after, faded.

NELSON GATE, turned out again quickly, failed to repeat his last couple of efforts, the outing perhaps coming too soon; tracked pace, close up over 2f out, faded final 1f with his head a bit high.

FLAGON DRY, upped in trip on softer ground than previously and in first-time blinkers, took a step back in the right direction at least; soon led, headed under 4f out, hampered over 2f out, no chance after.

WITCH HAZEL, switched to turf for her handicap bow, fared no better after 3 months off; in touch until 2f out, dropped away.

CALAXY was possibly unsuited by conditions, but she's yet to offer a great deal this year; mid-field, lost place over 2f out.