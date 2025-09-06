Saturday horse racing analysis following Betfair Sprint Cup and September Stakes

Draw bore in Sprint Cup

The Haydock sprint track is a bit of a nightmare to predict in the best of times and we saw an unsatisfactory draw bias in Saturday’s Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup.

Last year you had absolutely no chance if you were drawn high towards the stands’ side but this year that’s where you needed to be as stall 15 (Big Mojo) led home stalls 19 (Kind Of Blue), 16 (Flora Of Bermuda) and 13 (Rage Of Bamby).

Rewind 12 months and the first four home broke from stalls 2, 5, 6 and 4, so it’s an extra layer of unpredictability for punters in a division that is already pretty unfathomable.

It’s all well and good in the big-field handicaps, part of the puzzle if you will, but at the very top grade you want a level playing field and those drawn low had no chance.

Chief sufferer was Time For Sandals who beat the winner in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot but had to settle for seventh here after breaking from stall two.

She needs seriously marking up and will likely be a huge player back at Ascot in the British Champions Sprint on Champions Day next month for which she is a 16/1 chance – over twice the price of Big Mojo.

Fair play to Haydock clerk of the course Dan Cooper, who came on Racing TV on Friday and told everyone that would listen (I didn’t) that he expected the stands’ side to very much be the place to be judging by his GoingStick readings.

The Big Mojo team won’t care one bit and nor should they. The son of Mohaather has put together a very nice sequence at three after finishing a neck second in the July Cup on his previous start at six furlongs and he might not be done for the year yet.

But having such a significant draw bias in a Group 1? That should be a Big No No.