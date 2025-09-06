Crown Of Oaks Cambridgeshire favourite after Ascot win

William Haggas admits the bet365 Cambridgeshire has to come under consideration for Crown Of Oaks following his facile win at Ascot on Saturday.

Sent off the 8/11 favourite for the Silent Pool Gin 'Confined' Handicap, he treated his rivals with contempt, sauntering six-and-a-half lengths clear of nearest pursuer Stem inside the final furlong. Paddy Power and Sky Bet make him their 4/1 favourite from 10/1 for the big Newmarket handicap and the trainer, speaking from Haydock, said: “He’s in the Cambridgeshire, everyone else seems to think he has a chance in it, but he’s got to get in first. The penalty will help and I don’t suppose he’ll be off 85 again for a while so we probably should consider it.”