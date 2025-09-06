Menu icon
Crown Of Oaks bolts up at Ascot
Crown Of Oaks bolts up at Ascot

Crown Of Oaks Cambridgeshire favourite after Ascot win

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat September 06, 2025 · 1h ago

William Haggas admits the bet365 Cambridgeshire has to come under consideration for Crown Of Oaks following his facile win at Ascot on Saturday.

Sent off the 8/11 favourite for the Silent Pool Gin 'Confined' Handicap, he treated his rivals with contempt, sauntering six-and-a-half lengths clear of nearest pursuer Stem inside the final furlong.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet make him their 4/1 favourite from 10/1 for the big Newmarket handicap and the trainer, speaking from Haydock, said: “He’s in the Cambridgeshire, everyone else seems to think he has a chance in it, but he’s got to get in first. The penalty will help and I don’t suppose he’ll be off 85 again for a while so we probably should consider it.”

The trainer has had to be patient with the son of Wootton Bassett who is now firmly back on track after the wheels came off when he was beaten at 1/4 in a Redcar maiden in May.

“He ran a nice race at two but was awful at Redcar this season and we gelded him. We’ve just been waiting for some decent ground. He was good today in a trappy race and I thought he half ran off with him to start with but he settled in a good rhythm from there," he added.

