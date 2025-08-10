Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

The pair that completed the places both found some improvement in an informative event, though they were no match for the thriving favourite who wound the gallop up from early in the straight, the timefigure underpinning a strong view of the form.

DANGERMAN is most progressive since being fitted with blinkers and followed up from his C&D success a fortnight earlier having been raised just 4 lb for that wide-margin win, his rider seeming keen to make it a test; made all, pressed on under 3f out, drew clear approaching final 1f, eased close home; has already outstayed his pedigree - his sire tending to stamp plenty of stamina into his progeny - and he should prove as effective at 1½m, something like the Old Rowley Cup a viable end-of-season target, that event suiting strong-galloping types such as Dangerman.

DESERT SHADOW, back down in trip after 8 weeks off (headgear also disposed of), looked interesting from this mark judged on his Nottingham third and resumed his progress away from ground firmer than good, unlucky to bump into one in the same ownership who seems destined for top-end handicaps; taken wide, close up, ridden 2f out, not quicken final 1f.

ADVANCING, gelded since last seen over a shorter trip 5 months earlier, showed improved form switched to a handicap and fitted with cheekpieces, beaten by a Godolphin-owned pair who were always up with the pace; held up, driven out wide over 2f out, progress over 1f out, kept on; a return to such tactics will suit and there's even more to come when upped to 1½m.

MUHAAJIM failed to improve straight away for the switch to a handicap but is bred to be better than his opening mark and yet to take on his elders; prominent, ridden over 2f out, beaten over 1f out.

LIBERATE failed to see things out this time after taking a grip once again following a 6-week break; in touch, pushed along over 2f out, faded.

SEA THE LIGHT, making handicap debut after 9 weeks off (also gelded), should stay this far but seems to be going the wrong way following a winning debut; slowly into stride, in rear, ridden over 3f out, never involved.

MOON SNIPER, without a tongue strap this time, ran even worse and has plenty to prove at present; in touch, took keen hold, driven under 3f out, dropped away 2f out.