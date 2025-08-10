Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of handicaps that look like strong form and should work out well.
1¼m handicap, Sandown
Thursday 7 August
The pair that completed the places both found some improvement in an informative event, though they were no match for the thriving favourite who wound the gallop up from early in the straight, the timefigure underpinning a strong view of the form.
DANGERMAN is most progressive since being fitted with blinkers and followed up from his C&D success a fortnight earlier having been raised just 4 lb for that wide-margin win, his rider seeming keen to make it a test; made all, pressed on under 3f out, drew clear approaching final 1f, eased close home; has already outstayed his pedigree - his sire tending to stamp plenty of stamina into his progeny - and he should prove as effective at 1½m, something like the Old Rowley Cup a viable end-of-season target, that event suiting strong-galloping types such as Dangerman.
DESERT SHADOW, back down in trip after 8 weeks off (headgear also disposed of), looked interesting from this mark judged on his Nottingham third and resumed his progress away from ground firmer than good, unlucky to bump into one in the same ownership who seems destined for top-end handicaps; taken wide, close up, ridden 2f out, not quicken final 1f.
ADVANCING, gelded since last seen over a shorter trip 5 months earlier, showed improved form switched to a handicap and fitted with cheekpieces, beaten by a Godolphin-owned pair who were always up with the pace; held up, driven out wide over 2f out, progress over 1f out, kept on; a return to such tactics will suit and there's even more to come when upped to 1½m.
MUHAAJIM failed to improve straight away for the switch to a handicap but is bred to be better than his opening mark and yet to take on his elders; prominent, ridden over 2f out, beaten over 1f out.
LIBERATE failed to see things out this time after taking a grip once again following a 6-week break; in touch, pushed along over 2f out, faded.
SEA THE LIGHT, making handicap debut after 9 weeks off (also gelded), should stay this far but seems to be going the wrong way following a winning debut; slowly into stride, in rear, ridden over 3f out, never involved.
MOON SNIPER, without a tongue strap this time, ran even worse and has plenty to prove at present; in touch, took keen hold, driven under 3f out, dropped away 2f out.
6f handicap, Chepstow
Thursday 7 August
A sprint handicap to view positively, the front-running winner having been shaping up well and finding plenty for pressure to fend off a trio of 3-y-os that are going the right way; the main action happened centre to near side in the finish.
ROBERTO CARO had been promising something like this and duly produced a career best to resume winning ways with fully-fledged rider back aboard, finding plenty once challenged as befits one that will be as well suited by a return to 7f; soon led, ridden 2f out, joined briefly final 1f, dug deep under pressure; has a willing attitude and should continue to give a good account.
KING OF LIGHT ran well down in grade on first outing since leaving K. R. Burke after 7 weeks off (sold for 70,000 gns), looking well suited by his first try at this trip and promising to win races at it; held up, headway when hung left briefly 1f out, stayed on; one to be interested in.
ADDISON GREY improved faced with a much more competitive affair on handicap debut and looks well up to defying this opening mark; mid-field, headway when short of room over 1f out, switched final 1f, kept on; will remain of interest.
MONTEZUMA ran well faced with a rise in grade, going with plenty of enthusiasm and not quite able to last out as a result, but there's little doubting that there are handicaps to be won with him, especially given he's eligible for lesser contests; tracked pace, raced freely, smooth progress over 1f out, challenged final 1f, no extra late on; open to further improvement.
TIGER TULIP is proving consistent but just missed out on the frame this time; prominent, ridden 2f out, not quicken.
NORTHERN SPIRIT wasn't in quite the same form without the good-value claimer he had aboard last time, though he was also trapped a little wider than ideal from a low draw; prominent, ridden 2f out, weakened last ½f.
TREACHEROUS never threatened back up in trip in a better race than he need contest nowadays; raced off the pace, ridden over 2f out, merely plugged on.
JUAN LES PINS had been shaping well and again wasn't seen to best effect from an unhelpful draw; slowly into stride, raced wide, raced off the pace, ridden 2f out, made little impression, left poorly placed; not one to write off.
NORTHCLIFF turned in a rare poor effort having faced competition for the lead; close up, ridden over 2f out, weakened 1f out.
DIAMONDONTHEHILL ran even worse back sprinting; mid-field, ridden 3f out, weakened 2f out.
BOB MALI ran poorly after 11 weeks off and has quickly gone the wrong way from a promising reappearance; prominent, ridden 3f out, beaten 2f out.
PROFIT REFUSED came here in top form but ran too badly to be true after 6 weeks off, possibly unsuited by the track; tracked pace, ridden when hung left over 2f out, weakened.
COUNT D'ORSAY continues out of sorts; always behind.
THUNDER BLUE, back in headgear, clearly wasn't 100% on the day (reportedly lost action); dwelt, in rear, stumbled early, pulled up after 2f.
