Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

SATAVIA (by Siyouni: third foal: half-sister to smart multiple 1½m (including Aston Park Stakes) winner Haskoy (by Golden Horn): dam 1¼m winner) is clearly well regarded, sent off favourite on debut against some promising types, but was undone by greenness; close up, pushed along over 2f out, ran green, weakening when stumbled 1f out, not persevered with; comes from a good middle-distance family and looks sure to leave this form well behind next time.

BINTAZZO (€300,000Y: by Sottsass: half-sister to several winners, including 2-y-o 6f (Phoenix Stakes) winner Sudirman (by Henrythenavigator), winner up to 9f Roman Empire (2-y-o 1m winner) and winner up to 10.3f Star of India (2-y-o 7f winner) (latter 2 by Galileo), all smart: dam winner up to 1m (2-y-o 5f/5.7f winner)) made plenty of appeal on paper, an expensive purchase with a pedigree to match, but was held back by inexperience; waited with, ridden under 3f out, not quicken, not unduly punished; entitled to do better.

STARLIT SPICE proved a let-down bearing in mind the promise of her first 2 starts; waited with, shaken up 3f out, plugged on; at least she's now qualified for a mark.

CHINKARA confirmed the improvement shown last time but could do with settling down a bit; in touch, again raced freely, pushed along over 2f out, headway under 2f out, not quicken final 1f.

ELECTRIFARHH time will probably show she faced a tough task trying to concede a penalty to the winner, especially as that one had the benefit of a recent outing, and she ran at least as well as at 2 yrs after 7 months off; close up, raced freely, pushed along over 2f out, left behind by winner over 1f out, kept on, took second line.

BLUE BOLT , upped in trip after 6 weeks off, showed why she'd been so strong in the market on debut, leaving that form well behind and looking a useful prospect as she scored in impressive fashion; led, travelled smoothly, shaken up under 2f out, forged clear for hands-and-heels ride; will go on improving.

A soundly-run fillies' novice contested by some well-bred types, so it's form to be positive about, especially the winner.

A competitive staying handicap, likely to prove strong form for the grade, the race strongly run but the pace collapsing only very late on, the second and fifth, who forced it, deserving extra credit.

MANXMAN, third in this race last year, was well served by a stronger pace this time round and showed himself better than ever, likely to be a contender in plenty of the top staying handicaps this summer, with the Northumberland Plate an obvious option, particularly given his effectiveness on all-weather surfaces; patiently ridden, effort over 3f out, carried head bit awkwardly, headway over 1f out, stayed on to lead final 50 yds.

MR HAMPSTEAD, generally overfaced last year, has been started off at a more realistic level this time round and looks to be thriving, the 7-lb rise for his win last time clearly not enough to stop him winning again, deserving credit for a bit extra, given he helped force the pace; close up, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, led 1f out, kept on, headed final 50 yds; will continue to give a good account and will be well worth his place in some of the top staying handicaps.

AGGAGIO was seen to much better effect than he had been when making the running in a small field here earlier in the month (a race won by the runner-up), benefitting from a much more patient ride and the strong pace; held up, ridden 4f out, headway over 2f out, stayed on final 1f, never on terms.

CONTACTO did best of the trio without an outing this year, running up to his best over an extra 2f while leaving the impression he'd be sharper for the run, making his move ahead of the winner but then his effort flattening out; in touch, headway over 3f out, shaken up after, not quicken over 1f out, plugged on; another with a Northumberland Plate entry, he's relatively unexposed and could well progress further this summer.

TROOPER BISDEE shaped encouragingly after 7 months off, just overdoing things a fraction and fading late on; slowly into stride, soon led, kicked on early in straight, ridden over 2f out, headed 1f out, weakened final 100 yds; he failed to do himself justice when a short price for the Northumberland Plate last summer, but presumably has another crack at that as his next target.

VINO VICTRIX, fourth in this last year, again ran well in the race and at this track, this a more competitive renewal, 4 of the 5 that beat him potentially on an upward curve; in touch, ridden over 3f out, not quicken, kept on final 1f.

DIAMOND BAY ran creditably, just found out by a stronger race and higher mark, needing no excuses; prominent, shaken up early in straight, outpaced over 3f out, hung right, rallied final 1f, stayed on close home.

BASHFUL BOY was below form, leaving the impression his run in the Chester Cup had taken the edge off of him; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, shaken up early, shaken up again over 4f out, made little impression.

WONDER was below form for the second start in a row, this his first outing on turf since 2023, after missing the entire turf season last year; handy, shaken up early in straight, weakened over 2f out.

KING'S REIGN, on first outing since leaving Charlie Appleby for 30,000 gns, somewhat surprisingly hadn't been out over hurdles and made an unpromising start for his new stable; in rear, took keen hold, left behind early in straight.

TRITONIC was ridden much more patiently than usual on his first turf start of the year, but that failed to spark a revival - he just seems out of sorts at present; in rear, labouring over 4f out, always behind.

ALMUHIT had run really well on stable debut at the Punchestown Festival, but didn't get the chance to show what he could do back on the Flat, reported to have taken a false step soon after the start and reported to by the rider to seem amiss; held up, pulled up after 2f.