Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of handicaps at Newbury that look like strong pieces of form and should be a source of winners.

Newbury, 7f handicap Thursday 29 August

A big-field 3-y-o handicap run in a good overall time and though it seemed to set up well for those drawn low from off the pace, this looks likely to prove a strong race of its type and it should produce more than its fair share of winners. NORTH VIEW was perhaps perked up by more severe headgear as he showed improved form to get off the mark for the season in first-time blinkers, ultimately on top with a bit to spare; slowly into stride, patiently ridden, smooth headway from 2f out, quickened to lead final 50 yds, had bit in hand; this appeals as strong form and he should go well again. MURASHAH, making handicap debut on just his third outing, shaped promisingly after 12 weeks off and though he's not yet got a clear run with his racing, this suggests there are handicaps to be won with him; slowly into stride, held up, going well when short of room 2f out, switched over 1f out, kept on, took second near line. TENNESSEE GOLD had shown a good attitude to run down Smart Hero at Sandown and ran at least as well in defeat here from 4 lb higher, the way he moved through things encouraging with a view to him winning more races of this type; mid-field, good headway out wide over 2f out, led over 1f out, edged right, headed final 50 yds, perhaps committed for home slightly earlier than ideal. AMERICAN BAY has been a bit disappointing on his second/third starts this year, but either side of them (both over C&D) he's suggested he can win handicaps, here certainly looking unlucky not to make more of a race of it with the 3 that finished ahead of him; mid-field, took strong hold, no room over 2f out, got gap inside final 1f, kept on well, finished with running left having conceded first run. BONA FORTUNA had winning run ended, but remains in top form, shaping much better than the distance beaten suggests; close up, not settle fully, led over 2f out, hung left, headed over 1f out, weakened inside final 100 yds, unsuited by the increase in trip; he's bred mostly for speed and is sure to be of interest back at 6f. BELLA TASLINA wasn't disgraced up in grade in first-time cheekpieces having been up with the strong pace; close up, pushed along over 2f out, not quicken.

MIGUEL wasn't in the same form as last time in this better race; held up, ridden over 2f out, one paced. MY MARGIE was just below form on this occasion; chased leaders, shaken up over 2f out, weakened over 1f out. MERCIAN WARRIOR failed to come on for recent run and remains with one standout effort (gained in a 2-y-o sales race); prominent, ridden over 2f out, weakened inside final 1f. INVINCIBLE AURA is easy to oppose on turf; mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, not quicken. BOURGEOISIE has been handed a stiff-looking mark and failed to come on for her reappearance; slowly into stride, mid-field, ridden 2f out, hung left, not quicken. SCARLET LADY is better judged on previous form given where she raced and how this panned out; slowly into stride, held up, pushed along over 2f out, short of room over 1f out, never involved; she's due to be 8 lb higher next time. THE CARIBBEAN had offered little in Dubai earlier in the year and fared no better back in Britain after 6 months off; chased leaders, pushed along over 2f out, weakened over 1f out. HUNTERS RUN, making handicap debut, was well held in first-time hood but has been harshly dealt with by the handicapper in any case; chased leaders, ridden soon after halfway, weakened over 2f out. RATING in first-time cheekpieces, ran poorly on first outing since leaving Brian Meehan (sold 8,000 gns); mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, weakened. FOOL'S GOLD upped in trip, was well held; led, headed over 2f out, weakened.

Newbury, 1m handicap Thursday 29 August

A fairly useful handicap that was soundly run and looks good form, 3-y-os filling 4 of the first 5 places, the winner and third going the right way and sure to remain of plenty of interest, whilst another from that age group further down the field, Rogue Encore, was much better than the bare result and is another to keep an eye on. DEVOIRS CHOICE improved again to follow up from Redcar, suited by the sound gallop kept to this trip; prominent, effort 2f out, edged ahead approaching final 1f, kept on, showed a good attitude; he'll only get another small rise in the weights for this and should continue to give a good account. HALE END took another small step forward and is going through a good spell at the moment; mid-field, headway around 3f out, kept on well final 1f; there'll be weaker races than this for him back on the Northern circuit and he can add to his tally before the year is out. NEVER BETTER shaped well after 5 months off (gelded), going close despite conceding both fitness and experience to the pair who beat him; in touch, travelled fluently, headway around 2f out, shaken up over 1f out, every chance final 1f, ran on; it bears repeating that he possesses plenty of physical scope and there are races to be won with him this backend. HOW'S THE GUVNOR again ran creditably; broke on terms, mid-field, pushed along over 2f out, didn't do anything quickly but stayed on well final 1f; there's enough in his pedigree and run style to suggest he's worth a try at 1¼m. PRESSURE'S ON, taking on his elders for the first time, failed to come on for recent run, too free stepped up in trip; steadied at the start, in touch, took strong hold, ridden around 2f out, not quicken. YOUARENOTFORGIVEN again shaped better than the bare result; dwelt, in rear, took strong hold, denied a run over 2f out until finally getting some room final 100 yds, late headway and finished with running left, had a hopeless task from position; needs things to drop right given his style of racing, but still looks on a handy mark.

ISLAND BANDIT, under a fully-fledged rider for the first time since 3-y-o days and back down to last winning mark, again ran respectably; led, joined before halfway, headed over 1f out, no extra final 1f. MASTER OF COMBAT ran about as well as could be expected judged on the balance of his turf form, it surely only a matter of time before the BHA split his rating; steadied at the start, in rear, effort around 2f out, headway briefly, effort flattened out. ROGUE ENCORE shaped much better than the bare result, leaving the firm impression he'd have been right in the mix had the cards fallen differently; in touch, travelled fluently, still going well when no room from 2f out, never came off bridle; he's one to be interested in. RICH back up in trip, after 9 weeks off, wasn't in the same form as last time; close up, upsides before halfway, headed under 2f out, weakened final 1f. BRINDLEY again ran poorly and the wheels look to have come off his season, something that could be temperament related; mid-field, ridden when carried head awkwardly under 2f out, hung left, weakened, looked awkward. LEGEND OF LEROS again finished well held; waited with, never on terms; has barely beaten a rival in 2 starts for new yard and is no longer worth a rating. MY AMBITION was too free; in rear, pulled hard, never a threat. GLENDOWER shaped as if amiss; prominent, pushed along over 3f out, weakened.