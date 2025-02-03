Timeform analysis | Four key ratings risers from the Dublin Racing Festival

Tony McFadden provides the Timeform ratings reaction to four key performances at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Final Demand (148P from 130p) Irish point winner Final Demand had looked a good prospect when winning a maiden hurdle at Limerick by 15 lengths on his debut under Rules just after Christmas and he built on that promise in superb style to register another wide-margin win, this time in Grade 1 company in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday (replay below). Final Demand's performance was the best on Timeform ratings since the race was upgraded to Grade 1 status in 2018 for the first Dublin Racing Festival, while he still has the Timeform Large P to highlight that he is capable of much better form. The only other novice hurdlers rated higher this season are Future Champions Novice Hurdle winner Romeo Coolio (150p) and Sunday's impressive Grade 1 winner Kopek des Bordes (154P). He has now overtaken Challow Novices' Hurdle winner The New Lion (143P) at the head of the betting for the Turners Novices' Hurdle.

Majborough (159p from 150p) Triumph Hurdle winner Majborough had been a smooth winner of a beginners' chase on his first start over fences at Fairyhouse in December and he stepped up on that to post a very smart performance in the Irish Arkle on Saturday. That strong-galloping display saw him power nine lengths clear and earn a Timeform rating of 159p, marking him out as a serious contender to Sir Gino (162P) in what promises to be a fascinating clash in the Arkle at Cheltenham. Sir Gino's rating was upgraded slightly (to 162P from 159P) after the form of his chase debut success was reassessed following a decisive win for Kempton runner-up Ballyburn (157p from 154p) in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase in a race which admittedly presented a more suitable test of stamina. Kopek des Bordes (154p from 135p) Kopek des Bordes earned a Timeform rating of 154P for his 13-length win in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday, which means he will be the highest-rated horse to contest the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle since Altior (155p) in 2016 if he runs in the Cheltenham Festival opener. His victory on Sunday earned him the same Timeform performance rating Ballyburn had achieved at Leopardstown 12 months earlier, and no horse has put up a better performance in the race since the distance was reduced to two miles in 2018. That novice hurdle has an illustrious roll of honour as Samcro, Klassical Dream, Appreciate It, Sir Gerhard and Ballyburn all went on to win at the Cheltenham Festival. Kopek des Bordes' rating of 154P places him 4 lb clear of Romeo Coolio among this season's novice hurdlers.

READ: Key market movers for the Cheltenham Festival

Bambino Fever (110p from 92p) Bambino Fever had been an impressive winner on her debut under Rules at Punchestown on New Year's Eve and she added substance to go with that style when following up in Grade 2 company at Leopardstown on Sunday. Bambino Fever, who proved strong in the finish and forged seven and half lengths clear, is disputing favouritism for the Champion Bumper and on ratings she's well worth a shot at the race. Her rating of 110p becomes more impressive when you factor in she'll be receiving a 7 lb sex allowance from the geldings, so on form she slots in somewhere between Windbeneathmywings (121) and Kalypso'chance (113p).