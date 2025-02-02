Key market movers for Cheltenham after the DRF

Whilst recognising the merits of the Dublin Racing Festival as a standalone entitiy, the relative (to last year, at least) domination of Willie Mullins in the general absence of the top Cheltenham Festival prospects from the yards of Gordon Elliott and Henry De Bromhead, means that the main market movers this weekend were always likely to be Closutton-heavy.

Saturday

Triumph Hurdle

Hello Neighbour (now 5/1)

However, before all that, let’s begin with a market mover from Gavin Cromwell’s yard in the form of HELLO NEIGHBOUR. He moved menacingly throughout the Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle and, having hit the front at the last, only had to be pushed out to comfortably see off the running-on Galileo Dame.

Clearly this year looks a strong division, with the British-trained Lulamba and East India Dock dominating the market, but there appeared to be plenty of substance to Hello Neighbour’s win for all that favourite Sainte Lucie failed to run her race having been very keen.

Turners Novices’ Hurdle

Final Demand (now 9/4)

Right, onto the Mullins brigade. Despite a lack of experience, FINAL DEMAND produced a very impressive performance in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle, never far from the pace and putting clear daylight between himself and the front-running Wingmen on the run-in.

“To do what he did there on only his second run over hurdles was a huge achievement”, said his trainer, prompting sizeable shortening for both the Turners’ and Albert Bartlett (7/2). The runner-up will head to the latter race, but it is up in the air where we will see the ‘specimen’ Final Demand next given his trainer believes he has plenty of speed.

Arkle Chase

Majborough (9/4 from 3s)

Ile Atlantique (out to 16s)

Like the Triumph, there’s a formidable Seven Barrows resident who tops the Arkle betting, but MAJBOROUGH managed to shorten for the Cheltenham Festival contest despite a less-than-foot-perfect round of jumping in the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase.

Sent on at the second fence, he was well clear with runner-up Touch Me Not from an early stage and it was obvious that they had the race between them from some way out as stablemate Ile Atlantique and Firefox struggled to close the gap. In the end, Majborough was eased down to win by nine lengths.

Only five, connections may have hoped they could get one more run in before Cheltenham, but regardless, he is a deserving top-priced 5/2 second favourite for the Arkle.

Cheltenham Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs (4/7 from 4/5)

Fact To File (6/1)

Grangeclare West (into 20/1)

Banbridge (into 12/1)

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS has deservedly gained plenty of column inches elsewhere, so his position relatively low down in this article is merely down to the fact that his battling win in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup Chase didn’t massively move his price for the Cheltenham equivalent in six weeks' time.

As is his wont, Galopin Des Champs jumped well at the head of affairs and, for all his rivals closed en-masse before the last, he quickened well after that final fence and was well in-control, beating stablemates Grangeclare West and Fact To File by nearly five lengths.

The winner is now a top-priced 4/6 shot for a Cheltenham Gold Cup hat-trick, with Fact To File at 6s and Grangeclare West now into 20s. The other market mover for the race this week was Banbridge who is now a best-priced 12s after connections nominated this race as the next port of call.