Read Timeform's report of the Lockinge Stakes, in which Audience sprang a surprise.

The 2 Group 1 winners in the field, Big Rock and Inspiral, stood out on form and dominated the market against rivals who looked much of a muchness and had raced mainly at a lower level, but both were well below their best, the race overall rather falling apart, the winner racing away from the rest and slipping the field, clearly showing improvement on his reappearance/first start at 1m, though his performance looks below standard for the race and he's probably shown no better form than Sonny Liston did in winning the handicap later on the card.

AUDIENCE looked much more forward than his stable companion and proved better than ever having his first start beyond 7f, even if the form isn't so good as it looks at first glance and he was seen to maximum advantage, racing apart from the rest and looking to have the race won a long way from home; broke well, led, raced isolated from the rest of the field, tanked along, in command 3f out, shaken up over 1f out, kept on well, pushed out; the Queen Anne is presumably up next, but he'll surely need more if he's to follow up, front-running tactics harder to pull off on that track as well, whilst it's worth remembering that he didn't really go on as anticipated after a winning return last year. CHARYN, strong in the betting, ran well back up in grade, pulling well clear of the rest in the closing stages and not without hope of turning the tables on the winner in the Queen Anne on a stiffer track; in touch, travelled well, took second 2f out, shaken up after, kept on well final 1f, nearest at the finish. WITCH HUNTER strictly speaking was below form with the customary cheekpieces discarded, though this was still a good first attempt at Group-1 company, doing good work late on to take third; slowly into stride, held up, travelled well, effort 2f out, headway approaching final 1f, stayed on. INSPIRAL held obvious form claims, but she didn't look fully wound up and clearly wasn't at her best on her first start of the year; dropped out, shaken up 3f out, steady headway 2f out, plugged on, never on terms; she'll be much sharper with a run under her belt, Royal Ascot up next, the Prince of Wales's Stakes an option should connections want to keep her and the winner apart.

HI ROYAL was back in cheekpieces but wasn't in the same form as last time, more patiently ridden, given the likely competition for the lead; held up, effort 3f out, headway 2f out, effort flattened out. BIG ROCK, on contrasting ground to when he made his Group 1 breakthrough on Champions Day 7 months earlier, having left Christopher Head in the meantime, looked in good shape but was unable to lead and ran poorly; close up, shaken up over 2f out, lost place soon after. POKER FACE, who had chased home Charyn on his reappearance, wasn't in the same form, the cheekpieces perhaps not so effective a second time; waited with, ridden over 2f out, one paced. DEAR MY FRIEND was well below form, back on turf and facing a stiff task, though he went through the race rather better than might have been expected from the final distances; in touch, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, left behind soon after. ROYAL SCOTSMAN, reportedly suffering from bone bruising when below form on his last 2 starts at 3 yrs, ran poorly in first-time tongue strap on his first start since the St James's Palace, looking ill at ease on firmer ground than he's faced since his 2-y-o campaign; slowly into stride, in rear, shaken up over 3f out, hung left, made no impression; he has plenty to prove at the moment. FLIGHT PLAN looked in fine shape for a stable in good form, but was well held up in grade after 8 months off; prominent, ridden 3f out, weakened 2f out.