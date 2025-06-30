Timeform analysis on Beautify, Whirl and Lambourn

Get the Timeform view on the weekend's key performances from Beautify, Whirl and Lambourn.

Airlie Stud Stakes, 6f Group 2 Curragh, Saturday 28 June

An intriguing renewal of this Group 2 that didn't disappoint, Lady Iman putting her unbeaten record on the line but coming up short against a stronger stayer at the trip, Beautify powering through the line in the manner of one destined for even better things. Beautify stepped up markedly on her debut form fast-tracked to Group company, putting one that had already run to a useful level in her place, hitting the line really strongly and sure to relish 7f+ when the time comes, all in all a really exciting prospect going forward; soon led, ridden 2f out, tackled approaching final 1f, drew clear final 100 yds, kept going well. Beautify has been rated 106p (from 79p) and is now the highest-rated two-year-old filly.

Pretty Polly Stakes, 1¼m Group 1 Curragh, Saturday 28 June

The first real opportunity for 3-y-o fillies to take on their elders at 1¼m and for the first time since 2019 it was one of the classic generation that came out on top, the Oaks runner-up digging really deep to get the better of a protracted duel with last year's Fillies' & Mares' Stakes winner; this was a landmark victory for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore as it was their 150th Group 1 win together. Whirl didn't need to improve to gain swift compensation for a narrow defeat in the Oaks, a well-judged ride and a really willing attitude proving decisive; made running, pushed along entering straight, tackled 2f out, headed briefly 1f out, rallied; a likeable type who remains unexposed at middle distances, she will continue to take plenty of beating wherever she turns up next, the Nassau perhaps more likely than the Irish Oaks given connections already have Minnie Hauk for the latter. Whirl remains rated 119p, the joint highest-rated three-year-old filly along with Minnie Hauk.

Irish Derby, 1½m Group 1 Curragh, Sunday 29 June

A pretty typical Irish Derby in many ways, Aidan O'Brien responsible for half of the field, but with the first 3 from Epsom reopposing it had the potential to be one of the better recent renewals; that trio duly filled the frame again, finishing in the same order as last time, but the race panned out in a very different fashion, the odds-on favourite having to dig into his reserves of stamina to become the sixth from this yard to complete the Derby double and further strengthen Ballydoyle's stranglehold on this contest. Lambourn didn't need to improve to emulate both his sire and grandsire by completing the Epsom/Irish Derby double, the twentieth horse to do so, but it was far from smooth sailing, not allowed to dominate this time and made to pull out all the stops by a lesser-fancied stable companion, once again shaping like one who will stay further; disputed lead, pushed along over 4f out, edged ahead under 2f out, stayed on well; will be the one to beat in the St Leger should connections opt to go down that route, but before that the King George is reportedly under consideration. Lambourn remains rated 122. The only three-year-olds in Europe rated higher are Field of Gold (132p), Henri Matisse (123) and Ruling Court (123).