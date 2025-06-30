Coral-Eclipse tips: Horse-by-horse guide to Sandown Group 1 on Saturday July 5

Matt Brocklebank runs the rule over the 11 horses in the frame for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

ALMAQAM (Ed Walker) Form : 632-31

: 632-31 Sky Bet: 10/1

Boasts plenty of Sandown experience already and his form figures on this course read 131, the defeat coming on seasonal debut when not getting the best of passages in the Gordon Richards Stakes towards the end of April. He was superb a month later when beating Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard, getting first run on that rival but recording a clear career best in the process. May be considered a risky long-range betting prospect as he'd prefer some cut in the ground in an ideal world but it's rarely rattling-quick at this venue and there's no question he's an improving four-year-old. That track nouse counts for plenty too and at this stage he's over-priced around 12/1, for all that three-year-olds have dominated this event in recent seasons.

ANMAAT (Owen Burrows) Form: 151-22

151-22 Sky Bet: 14/1

Fine servant for Owen Burrows and Shadwell, and he's still showing he's got lots left to offer at the highest level following Group 1 seconds in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and Prince Of Wales's Stakes since resuming this year. Strong traveller who copes with softer ground better than most but conditions this week probably not ideal and might not get the race run to bring out the best in him.

OMBUDSMAN (John & Thady Gosden) Form: 111-21

111-21 Sky Bet: 11/8

Was that electric turn of foot on show in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes a by-product of being held onto (deliberately or otherwise) until well into the final furlong, or did we witness the emerge of a true superstar at Royal Ascot? It's the key question when addressing this weekend's feature as the Godolphin first-string (we can call him that for now) is priced up as very much the horse to beat. That's in spite of being held by almost two lengths behind the reopposing Almaqam in the Brigadier Gerard the time before and while Ed Walker's horse will be 3lb worse off this weekend, I can't help but think their price discrepancy is a shade too great, especially back on this track where arriving with a late burst tends to be a bit harder to execute successfully.

SOSIE (Andre Fabre) Form: 114-11

114-11 Sky Bet: 7/2

Undoubtedly one of the best older horses in training and he's already among the market leaders for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe this autumn having been fourth to Bluestocking when sent off favourite for the Longchamp showpiece last October. Has shown eyecatching versatility over shorter distances so far this weekend, winning back-to-back Group 1s on his home patch, but has never raced outside of France and could just lack a gear at a crucial stage if the rain stays away as anticipated.

WHITE BIRCH (John Joseph Murphy) Form: 111-24

111-24 Sky Bet: 16/1

Arguably the sleeping giant of the middle-distance division as his best form stands up to close scrutiny but connections can struggle to find the right opportunities given his preference for plenty of juice in the ground. Has run two promising races over this trip in May but he needs the breaks as he can sometimes be slower than most from the stalls. There's a slight fear this course won't play to his strengths quite as much as the Curragh and his untapped potential may now be as a mile and a half horse.

CAMILLE PISSARRO (Aidan O’Brien) Form: 21-231

21-231 Sky Bet: 5/1

The Prix du Jockey Club winner is shortest-priced runner of the three-year-olds in here, that generation having won the last four and nine of the most recent 20 runnings of the Coral-Eclipse. Whereas some of the Ballydoyle three-year-old colts have gone backwards, this son of Wootton Bassett has steadily blossomed in his Classic campaign and showed he stays 10 furlongs well at Chantilly. Timeform called the ground 'good to firm' for his slightly unlucky run when a close (and closing) third in the French Guineas at Longchamp so conditions aren't really a concern and he's not tied down to a tactical preference either. It's not hard to see him going off shorter than the 13/2 currently available with a couple of major firms.

DELACROIX (Aidan O’Brien) Form: 12-119

12-119 Sky Bet: 7/1

Not many horses pick up the Eclipse on a retrieval mission and you're going back to Roaring Lion in 2018 for the most recent winner to be beaten on their previous outing. The Gosden grey was at least placed in the Derby whereas this colt could manage only ninth at Epsom and for all that he looked potentially the real deal in his warm-up races during the spring, he suddenly has an awful lot to prove and could be biting off more than he can chew in such strong company.

EXPANDED (Aidan O’Brien) Form: 12-99

12-99 Sky Bet: 50/1

Another son of Wootton Bassett who showed classy form as a juvenile over seven furlongs, although he looked something of a late stand-in when sent off 5/1 for the 2000 Guineas and didn't fare any better when 28/1 for the Irish version last time. Greater emphasis on stamina here should suit on paper but he's lacking the raw materials to get involved when it matters and might be best utilised to try and put some genuine pace into the race from the start.

HOTAZHELL (Jessica Harrington) Form: 1211-3

1211-3 Sky Bet: 16/1

Having run half a dozen times at two, claiming Group 1 glory in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster, he wasn't quite at the same level on his belated seasonal debut in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Could step forward considerably from the Curragh but suspicion is that it still won't be enough and maybe his juvenile peak will be difficult to surpass this time around.

RULING COURT (Charlie Appleby) Form: 13-113

13-113 Sky Bet: 14/1

Highly promising in two starts last year and, following a winter triumph out in Dubai, he returned to win the 2000 Guineas, beating subsequent St James's Palace winner Field Of Gold, albeit in slightly fortuitous circumstances at Newmarket (William Buick masterclass, in fairness). Skipped the Derby due to stamina fears before connections claimed they felt he needed more of a test after Field Of Gold gained his revenge at Royal Ascot. Perhaps this trip will be his optimum but he now has to prove himself as a genuine top-class three-year-old colt all over again and is facing some fierce opposition at the same time.

STANHOPE GARDENS (Ralph Beckett) Form: 312-15

312-15 Sky Bet: 16/1

Sire (Ghaiyyath) won this in 2020 and no surprise his team are seriously considering it after his finishing kick just petered out a little in the Derby last time. That came on the back of a preparatory run over a mile which didn't teach us a great other than that he'd trained on from two to three. There's every chance that this distance will be his favoured trip in time but he needs to take his form up a notch (more like 10lb a least) to be very competitive and for all that he still has plenty of upside, that is a big ask.