Timeform analysis of Sporting Life Racing Club winner Musical Touch

One of the more lightly-raced contenders in the line-up proved too good in the end, Musical Touch doing well under the circumstances as he overcame some trouble in running to make it back-to-back wins after 6 months off.

MUSICAL TOUCH was easy to back beforehand but picked up where he left off after a further 6-month absence, going off a true line but well on top at the finish; waited with, headway when not clear run 2f out, switched soon after, led and wandered final 1f, kept on while edging left final 100 yds; still somewhat rough around the edges, this needn't be his limit, with 7f still to explore as well (should stay that far).

INGLEBY ARCHIE returned to this longer distance, enhanced his good record fresh as he got back on track after 8 months off; led, headed final 1f when carried right, no match for winner.

BELL SHOT, back on turf after 8 weeks off, gave his running once more making a rare start at 6f nowadays, though shaping as if a return to his usual 7f will suit; tracked pace, effort 2f out, challenging when bumped final 1f, left behind by winner last ½f.

FILLY ONE, making turf debut, was the most lightly-raced in the line-up but could run only respectably back up in trip; prominent, effort when edged left 2f out, not quicken final 100 yds.

BAY BREEZE wasn't disgraced on the back of a 5-month absence; close up, ridden 2f out, edged right, no further impression final 1f; likely to be better for the run.

NAVAL ACADEMY, after 6 months off, took a step back in the right direction despite finding this shorter trip on the sharp side; waited with, pushed along over 2f out, edged right 1f out, kept on final 100 yds; will benefit from return to 7f+ and he's on a handy mark with this run behind him.

ROUNDHAY PARK ended last season on a low-key note and fared little better on reappearance after 6 months off; in touch, pushed along over 2f out, not quicken final 1f.

TRAVIS had shown some encouragement when last seen 5 months earlier but was well below form on return; raced off the pace, pushed along over 2f out, made no impression.

MUSCIKA, back on turf, was again in a contest with other pace in the race and followed a below-par effort with an even worse one; close up, challenged 2f out, weakened approaching final 1f.

MILBANKE was back down in trip returned to turf but again failed to beat a rival, beaten even further than on reappearance; prominent, lost place 2f out, dropped away from over 1f out.