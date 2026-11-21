“That’s the best horse I’ve ever seen,” was the text message which whirred shortly after 2.04pm on Saturday November 18, 2006.

The sender was my then Timeform colleague and punter extraordinaire Matthew Taylor, who typed those words as Kauto Star sauntered 17 lengths clear of multiple Grade 1 winner Beef Or Salmon on the Haydock run-in to complete the first leg of a treble which would land his connections the Betfair Million bonus. True to form, Matt’s instant reaction to the 2006 Betfair Chase proved on the money – Kauto Star subsequently went to post the highest Timeform rating by a staying chaser since the era of Arkle and Flyingbolt (both before Mr Taylor’s time!), his decorated career mirroring that of the immensely popular Desert Orchid in showing remarkable versatility and durability.

KAUTO STAR wins his first of four Betfair Chases in 2006 - Racing TV

The gelding was only four when his original trainer Serge Foucher dubbed him 'L'Extraterrestre' (The Extraterrestrial), a sporting nickname of special significance in France as it was first used to describe five-times Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain after a dominant time-trial display saw him pedal an astonishing three minutes faster than his nearest rival. Kauto Star, of course, also went on to become a five-times winner of a big prize himself, his record-breaking fifth win in the King George VI Chase at Kempton coming just six days shy of his 12th birthday. His fourth Betfair Chase win (also a record) had come five weeks earlier, when he’d lowered the colours of reigning Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Long Run who was nearly half his age. Such longevity is what sets him apart from the handful of pretenders over the past 20 years who’ve posted Timeform ratings in the rarefied air of 180 or above. For example, both Sprinter Sacre and fellow Nicholls inmate Denman (who actually led Kauto Star 3-1 in their head-to-head) were struck down by ailments which briefly derailed their careers during what should have been their peak years. Meanwhile, injuries brought about a premature end to the careers of Douvan and Don Cossack, whilst the ill-fated Vautour ran his final race at the age of just seven.

Grey Dawning is way down the Timeform list

As our historic table of Betfair Chase winners reveals, Grey Dawning (c166) isn’t in the same league as Kauto Star (nor fellow grey Desert Orchid for that matter), the ratings for all bar one of this decade’s winners reflecting a recent dip in quality due to most current leading chasers (notably those trained by Willie Mullins) opting to stay on the other side of the Irish Sea at this stage of the season. That didn’t prevent raucous scenes at Haydock on Saturday afternoon as Grey Dawning landed a second successive Betfair Chase win (he was also runner-up in 2024), his popularity no doubt stemming from the fact he’s showing the sort of longevity some of those higher-rated examples didn’t enjoy. Dan Skelton’s former Betfair Chase winner Protektorat also had a lengthy career at the top and, having come up short when tried in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, a subsequent switch to the Ryanair Chase reaped dividends. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Skeltons adopt a similar path this season with Grey Dawning, who looked every bit as good as ever today. As with last year’s win, a cool Harry Skelton was able to assert on the run-in without resorting to anything like maximum pressure, scoring with a fair bit more in hand than the winning margin of three-and-three-quarter lengths over Jagwar (c159). That said, it was still a very taking display by the runner-up, who produced a much-improved round of jumping teaming up with his owner’s new retained jockey, Harry Cobden, for the first time. The proximity of Handstands (c156) (possibly flattered in closing up late) and Salver (c154) (ideally suited by softer ground), who both have BHA marks in the low 150s, offers some hope that Jagwar’s own BHA mark of 155 won’t be raised drastically on the back of this run. If so, Jagwar will presumably have a campaign geared around another tilt at the Grand National (going well when unseated 19th in 2026), where Cobden could well be in the plate again given that the JP McManus first string I Am Maximus is likely to remain the ride of Paul Townend come the big day.

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'Its bumper field should throw up plenty of winners' Henry de Bromhead ended up relying on the lowest-rated of his Betfair Chase five-day entries, with Gorgeous Tom failing to fire from an early stage and eventually pulled up. It wasn’t a fruitless trip across the water for his yard, though, as Koktail Divin (c157p) made a winning reappearance with a fluent display in the opening Graduation Chase. More will be required if Koktail Divin is to follow in the footsteps of 2025 winner The Jukebox Man and land the King George VI Chase at Kempton next time, but the way he goes about things suggests his rating will break into the 160s sooner rather than later. Noel Meade might have been out of luck with Affordale Fury at Haydock, but he looks to have inherited an above-average prospect in Letos (c141p), who made a mockery of a mark in the low-120s when running out an impressive winner of a hot-looking handicap at Punchestown earlier in the afternoon on his debut for the yard (formerly with Tony Mullins). He seems sure to stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet on this showing and could even develop into a graded performer later in the campaign. Willie Mullins might have had to settle for minor honours behind Letos, but it was business as usual with a short-priced treble elsewhere on the Punchestown card. Pride of place naturally went to Lossiemouth (h162), who completed a simple task to land odds of 6/1-on to claim a second successive win in the Morgiana Hurdle, in the process providing her yard with its 15th win in the race – a haul which includes 14 of the last 16 renewals! Kiss Will (c148) also didn’t need to be at his very best to make a winning return from seven months off in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Novices’ Chase at Punchestown, though he still deserves credit for reeling in Lady Bluebird (c129) and Chanceawetmorning (c138) so easily in the latter stages given both of those placed horses had rather enjoyed the run of things from the front. The most significant Mullins-trained winner, though, may prove to be the physically-imposing Mighty Park (c144p), who led home a one-two-three for the yard in the Conway Piling Beginners’ Chase by beating Saint Baco (c139p) and Laurets d’Estruval (c139p).

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Indeed, this 19-furlong contest (worth just €8,835 to the winner) regularly proves stronger form than most graded novices run on British soil and its bumper field of 18 should throw up plenty of winners. Mullins tends to aim his brightest novice chase prospects at the race – he’s now won 12 of the last 16 renewals, a roll of honour including names such as Champagne Fever, Faugheen, Gaelic Warrior and Kitzbuhel. Given that backdrop, it says plenty for Mighty Park’s home reputation that he was the Mullins first string and he backed it up with a faultless round of jumping, one which strongly suggests he’ll go on to better things when upped in class over the coming months. Mighty Park has got a long way to go if he’s to emulate Timeform’s current highest-rated jumper in training Gaelic Warrior (c180), who at the time of writing is due to make his reappearance in Sunday’s John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase – along with eight of his stable-companions! In many ways Gaelic Warrior could be a natural successor to Kauto Star given the similarities in their profiles – both are keen-going sorts who arrived from France with a lofty reputation and, having suffered costly reverses on their Cheltenham Festival debuts, went on to claim Grade 1 wins at trips ranging from two miles up to three-and-a-quarter miles. The hard part is now whether Gaelic Warrior can replicate his stellar form of last season for several more years to come… More from Haydock