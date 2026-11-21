Four strides after the final fence of the Betfair Chase, the jumps season suddenly has ignition.

The 2026 renewal is run beneath beautiful blue autumn skies, the morning frost a distant memory by the time the field take dead aim at the four fences down the home straight for the final time.

Jagwar is leading the way under Harry Cobden, stalking in his slipstream Grey Dawning. It’s completely absorbing. The leader is producing the best jumping performance of his career and aboard him the former champion jockey knows the only way to beat the defending champion is to outstay him.

Harry Skelton switches the pursuer to the outside of his rival and at the third last fence, Jagwar, makes his first semblance of a mistake. He’s in tight, not seeing the same stride Cobden feels is there. There’s never any danger of a fall, but a big horse always looks clumsier in this circumstance, they can’t fiddle their way over like the smaller, more nimble models can.

And Grey Dawning is in front. Far earlier than Harry Skelton would want to be. What’s going through his mind?

“Don’t kick, don’t kick,” he smiles as he waits to go up and collect his trophy. Afterwards he says: “Just make sure Jagwar keeps pressing us along.”

And he does. Both horses are fluent two out, at the last Cobden sees a stride and Jagwar as well. They fly it and have one final swing at their rival. But Grey Dawning is economical and still in front. Haydock is erupting and push is literally coming to shove right there in front of eyes.

Four strides later the reins are shaken the leader for the first time. The response is instant and he wins a second Betfair Chase by three-and-three-quarter lengths.

Scarves are waved in the air; the rush is on to get back to the winners’ enclosure. Jagwar returns to a wonderful reception, Cobden smiling from ear to ear in the saddle. Josh Guerriero is alongside, Oli Greenall soon joins the party.