Corach Rambler jumps to the front in the Grand National
Timeform adjusted-ratings for the 2024 Grand National at Aintree

By Sporting Life
10:21 · SAT March 16, 2024

Corach Rambler tops the Timeform adjusted-ratings for the 2024 Grand National on the back of a career-best effort to finish third in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Corach Rambler had won the last two editions of the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival but following his brilliant win in the Aintree Grand National in 2023, connections opted to run their stable star in the Gold Cup and he didn't disappoint.

Held-up in rear as he had been when winning the Ultima, he made good ground coming down the hill but couldn't quite reach the principals, led by the brilliant Galopin Des Champs.

Trainer Lucinda Russell was delighted with Corach Rambler's run, proclaiming his performance as 'the perfect Grand National trial' and Corach Rambler now tops the Timeform adjusted-ratings.

Corach Rambler was the sixth Grand National winner since 1986 to reach the frame in the following season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup and three of the other five went on to hit the frame at Aintree.

West Tip was fourth in 1987 and filled the same position in that year's Grand National and Noble Yeats filled the same places last year while Hedgehunter finished second in both contests in 2006 but Miinnehoma and Mon Mome (both third at Cheltenham) failed to complete on Merseyside.

Corach Rambler was not the only runner at last week's meeting to advertise their Grand National claims from a handicapping viewpoint this week and others include Meetingofthewaters, Shakem Up’Arry and Limerick Lace.

Meetingofthewaters, recently purchased by owner JP McManus, was sent off at 6/1 for the Ultima and although he couldn't quite emulate the performance of Corach Rambler, he still emerged from the contest with plenty of credit in finishing third, pulling 16 lengths clear of the fourth and giving the impression that a longer trip would suit.

A longer trip isn't as certain to suit Shakem Up'Arry who followed up his victory in the Paddy Power New Year's Day Handicap Chase by denying Crebilly in Thursday's extended two and a half mile TrustATrader Plate to the delight of owner Harry Redknapp.

Limerick Lace's winning performance also came over that trip in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase where jockey Keith Donoghue made good use of her stamina to hold off the challenge of the well backed favourite Dinoblue with winning trainer Gavin Cromwell commenting: "She’s in the Grand National and that’s a possibility."

Galopin Des Champs pulls clear in the Gold Cup
Reaction from connections of the beaten horses in the 2024 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Timeform adjusted ratings for 2024 Grand National

CORACH RAMBLER – 183

MAHLER MISSION – 182

SHAKEM UP’HARRY – 182

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS – 181p

LIMERICK LACE – 181+

CHEMICAL ENERGY – 181

DELTA WORK – 181

GALVIN – 181

I AM MAXIMUS – 181+

CLASSIC GETAWAY – 181

VANILLIER – 181

