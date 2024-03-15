Reaction from connections of the beaten horses in the 2024 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

WATCH: Galopin Des Champs wins second Gold Cup

Reaction from connections of the beaten horses...

Gordon Elliott, trainer of runner-up Gerri Colombe, said: “He ran a great race and we got a lot closer to the winner this time. The loose horse didn't help us but it didn't make the difference between winning and losing. The winner was very, very good.

Jack Kennedy, rider of runner-up Gerri Colombe, said: “It was a great run. I’m delighted with him. We thought he’d get a lot closer to the winner this time and he did. The loose horse didn’t help us, but we wouldn’t have beaten the winner anyway.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of the third Corach Rambler said: I’m absolutely over the moon. If you’d said to me I’d be third in the Gold Cup I wouldn’t have believed you. On Tuesday we weren’t going to run, but I don’t want to run him ever, ever, ever. I just want to pat him and look after him, but he’s a racehorse and he loves his job. Yesterday evening I said to Scu what are we going to do and he said ‘it’s going to be safe, and so long as it’s safe he’ll be fine’, and he’s run his socks off.

“At the top of the hill I thought he was a little further back than usual, but as he came down the hill and round that corner I just thought ‘could he do it again’. Maybe if the ground had been a bit better I don't know. All I know is that I’m delighted with him. To be third in the Gold Cup is fantastic and I can’t get over how much people here appreciate him.

“He’s just lovely. He’s the horse of a lifetime. It’s the perfect Grand National trial and I’m so proud of him."

Derek Fox, rider of the third Corach Rambler, said: “He’s a super horse. He’s been a marvellous horse all his career and that was another great run. The ground is bad, but it’s the same for all of them I suppose. It was really hard work but he ran his heart out.”

Andrew Edwards, owner of fourth-placed L’Homme Presse: “So proud of him. Charlie said it was a bit tacky for him, which blunted his speed a bit and he got a bit tired going into the last, but then picked up again. I’m just hugely proud. It’s his mental strength that makes him do that - he just wants to do it. He’s just an incredible being, as a soul.

“He served it up to them. He jumped fantastically, he’s enjoyed it. He’s had an interrupted season - it’s his third run of the season, and for him to do that, to be fourth in the Gold Cup, is amazing.”

Charlie Deutsch, rider of L’Homme Presse: “Really enjoyed that. Jumped brilliantly, I felt I had a good position, was in a good rhythm and I saw Paul was on my outside, so I was pretty happy with where I was. He just got tired jumping the last and coming up the hill, but he’s run well. It’s the first time I’ve ridden him on ground that tacky. Watching the race at Lingfield, he actually has quite a bit of speed – he beat Protektorat that day.”

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Bravemanshame, said: “To my mind he never went a yard in that ground from the start. I could see he was in trouble and so he's done really well to finish where he has, considering the conditions. You can't choose the ground though can you. It's just a bit unfortunate.

“We'll look at Aintree or Punchestown and pray that the ground is better. If they ever run the Gold Cup on good to firm it will suit him.”

Harry Cobden, rider of Bravemansgame: “Delighted with his run really, I thought the ground probably just took the edge off him. Everything was an effort from a long way out. I tried to get him a bit positive with a circuit to go, as I was going nowhere at the time. Maybe a set of cheekpieces at some point.”

Rachael Blackmore, rider of Jungle Boogie: “He was doing a bit too much under me, but considering he tanked so hard all the way around, he ran very well.”

Patrick Mullins, rider of Monkfish: “He just made a mistake at the second ditch, first time round, and we were on the back foot from there.”

Sam Twiston-Davies, rider of The Real Whacker: “Good spin for a long way, better ground will definitely suit him. He didn’t [stay] today, but I thought with how strongly he finished in the Cotswold Chase, there’s definitely proof that he would stay that kind of trip.”

Darragh O’Keeffe,rider of Gentlemansgame: “He missed at the second last going out on the final circuit and I was on the back foot then.”

Niall Houlihan, rider of Nassalam: “Strong tempo, strong gallop, he’s better off a four-mile pace where he can get in more of a rhythm.”