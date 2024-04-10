Timefigure tips for day two of Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree

Timeform's Graeme North looks at the best bets considering the timefigures at this year's Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.

I wrote in my preview yesterday of the great uncertainty facing punters on the opening day of Randox Grand National meeting - the wellbeing of the Nicky Henderson stable, the dominant yard at the meeting over the past 20 years – but that quandary doesn’t loom quite so large over the second day as well after Henderson sent out Sir Gino to win the four-year-old hurdle and Shishkin to finish fourth in the Bowl. The second day seems trickier on the face of things than the first with three fiendish-looking handicaps but the Graded races seem possible to crack, though I’m inclined to swerve the opening Mildmay Novices’ Chase, a Grade 1 event over three miles. A select six go to post, including a couple who won at Cheltenham, and there isn’t a lot between them either on Timeform performance ratings or early betting which has the outsider of the six, Giovinco, no bigger than 10/1, a price that may well contract given his stablemate Ahoy Senor’s excellent run in the Bowl. Inothewayuthinkin, who landed a monumental gamble in the Kim Muir, is the early favourite and ought not to be inconvenienced by the drop back in trip given that he finished third to Arkle winner Gaelic Warrior over two miles five furlongs at Limerick over Christmas but a decent gallop has looked important to him so far and with Timeform’s pace forecast – based on the past running styles of the horses - being ‘very weak’ that might well not be in his favour.

Impressive Dublin Racing Festival winner Heart Wood, Ultima winner Chianti Classico as well as Brown Advisory third Giovinco are among three of the other five runners rated within 4lb of Inothewayurthinkin on Timeform ratings but it is the one who isn’t – Iroko – who tops the field on the clock on his fifth behind Grey Dawning in the Turners at Cheltenham. Given that was Iroko’s first run and just second over fences since November on the back of a rushed preparation, it’s not unreasonable to think that he’ll improve a good deal from that back up at a more suitable trip and his close fourth in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at this meeting last year on the back of a success in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham confirms a liking for the course. A price of 4/1 isn’t enough to tempt me, however, given how easily Arkle third Il Etait Temps left the Turners one-two for dead on the opening day. Jonbon heads the time ratings in the Melling Chase and it’s good to see him belatedly tried at two and a half miles. The only three defeats he has suffered have all come at Cheltenham (he has won twice at Aintree at this fixture) and his jumping didn’t come up to scratch in the Clarence House when last seen and ended up having a far harder race than connections would have wanted as he scrambled back into contention. His jumping shouldn’t be put under the microscope quite so much over this longer trip, but he’ll have to be at the top of his game to beat the one-two from the Ryanair, Protektorat and Envoi Allen. A two from three record at Aintree suggests that Protektorat might get the better of that particular battle again. Pic D’Orhy won this race last year but he’s unlikely to have his own way in front and will do well to follow up. No bet is the call. I was very keen on the chances of Mystical Power in the Supreme and wasn’t too disappointed by his second place behind Slade Steel, for all he looked likely to go one better for several strides after jumping to the front at the last. He sets the standard here on that form - for all the third home that day, Firefox, would likely have finished closer with a clearer run through and a better pace to chase - but general quotes of 15/8 don’t exactly get the juices flowing.

Grand National Meeting - Friday preview and best bets for Aintree

Mistergif is another who ran (finished fifth) in the Supreme who might get closer given his inexperience going into that race but the one who looks overpriced is DYSART ENOS. She didn’t run at Cheltenham having gone lame on the morning of the Mares’ Novices' Hurdle but there are good grounds for thinking that she would have been very hard to beat had she participated. She was easily the best of her sex domestically in bumpers last season by my calculations, winning a hot Grade 2 race at this fixture in a very fast timefigure followed home by numerous next-time-out winners by wide margins. Indeed, the second horse home that day, Golden Ace, beaten nine lengths, was the main beneficiary of Dysart Enos’ absence at Cheltenham, winning the Mares' Novice in some style. Dysart Enos didn’t look the most fluent on her hurdling debut, but she’s got better since and missing Cheltenham might well have been a blessing in disguise in the respect that connections will have had more time to perfect her technique at home. Golden Ace enters calculations on the clock on her Mares' win when her 7lb mares allowance is factored in and so too in spades does Dysart Enos who cantered past her to the front in that bumper last year. The final Grade 1 of the afternoon, the Sefton Novices' Hurdle, has attracted the second and third from the Albert Bartlett, The Jukebox Man and Dancing City (separated by seven lengths), as well as the horse that started a very well-backed favourite (Readin Tommy Wrong) but ran no race at all. Whether The Jukebox Man is quite as good as that run makes him look remains to be seen given he had a very easy time of things in front, the lack of pace contributing to Readin Tommy Wrong racing too keenly, yet despite that concern, and the presence of the strong galloping Pertemps runner-up Kyntara in opposition, he heads the early betting. If that Albert Bartlett run was just too bad to be true then Readin Tommy Wrong has to go close given his Lawlor’s Of Naas win just about sets the standard on the clock but that Albert Bartlett run was a tough one to forgive and I’ll stay with Dysart Enos for just the one bet.